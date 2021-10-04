Pope, religious leaders launch joint climate call ahead of summit

VATICAN CITY (PA) – Pope Francis and dozens of religious leaders jointly call on governments to commit to ambitious goals at the upcoming United Nations climate conference, while pledging to do their part to get their followers to adopt a more sustainable behavior.

Francis was hosting a one-day conference at the Vatican on Monday that was to culminate with the signing and delivery of the joint appeal to the president of the COP26 conference, Alok Sharma.

For religious leaders, caring for the environment is a moral imperative in order to preserve God’s creation for future generations and to support communities most vulnerable to climate change.

“Faith and Science: A Call for COP26” is the latest initiative to rally momentum and outrage before October 31-Nov. Summit 12 in Glasgow, Scotland. It follows on from last week’s Milan Youth Summit and an earlier call from three Christian leaders: Francis, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, and the spiritual leader of Orthodox Christians around the world, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I.

They are joined on Monday by leaders from other major religious groups representing Sunni and Shia Islam, Judaism, Hinduism, Buddhism, Taoism, Jainism, Sikhism and more.

The Dalai Lama is clearly absent. The Vatican has excluded the Tibetan spiritual leader from interfaith events for years in order not to upset China, and a call seeking to be heard by a big polluter like Beijing is no exception.

The Glasgow summit aims to secure more ambitious commitments to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius with the aim of keeping it 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. The event is also focused on mobilizing funding and protecting vulnerable communities and natural habitats.

Pope Francis’ presence is widely expected, although the Vatican has yet to confirm his presence.

The Vatican event was co-hosted by the Holy See and the two countries leading the Glasgow summit: Great Britain and Italy, which currently lead the Group of 20.