Pope: Pope to visit Canada after Indigenous schools scandal – Times of India
VATICAN CITY: Pope François will visit Canada as Catholic Church seeks to rebuild bridges with the indigenous community following a horrific abuse scandal at church-run boarding schools, the Vatican said on Wednesday.
“The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops invited the Holy Father make an apostolic journey to Canada, also in the context of the long-standing pastoral process of reconciliation with indigenous peoples, ”he said.
“His Holiness has indicated that he is prepared to visit the country on a date to be fixed in due course. ”
The Catholic Church in Canada in September issued an “unequivocal” apology to the indigenous peoples of Canada for a century of abuse in denominational boarding schools set up by the government as part of a policy of assimilation.
The move follows the discovery of more than 1,200 anonymous graves at three sites where indigenous children were forced to attend schools.
Pope Francis expressed “pain” at the scandal but did not go so far as to offer the apologies that indigenous leaders still demand.
Some 150,000 Indian, Métis and Inuit children were enrolled from the late 1800s to the 1990s in 139 residential schools across Canada, spending months or years isolated from their families.
Many have been physically and sexually assaulted by principals and teachers, and thousands have reportedly died of disease, malnutrition or neglect.
Today, as research continues for more burial sites, these experiences are responsible for a high incidence of poverty, alcoholism and domestic violence, as well as high suicide rates, in Indigenous communities.
