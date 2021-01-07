Pope Francis warns of violence in CAR after controversial polls

The Pope calls on all parties to reject hatred and hold talks as the opposition calls for last month’s vote to be canceled.

Pope Francis urged the Central African people to refrain from violence after the deeply troubled country staged contested elections.

“I follow closely and with concern the events in the Central African Republic where elections were held recently during which the people showed their will to continue on the path of peace”, declared the pontiff on Wednesday after leading prayers for the feast of Epiphany.

“I call on all parties to join in a fraternal and respectful dialogue, to reject hatred and to avoid all forms of violence,” said Francis, who visited Bangui in November 2015.

Ten opposition candidates on Tuesday called for the cancellation of the December 27 vote that saw the re-election of President Faustin Archange Touadera in this mineral-rich country.

In a joint statement, they said that the presidential and parliamentary elections had been “littered with many irregularities” and called for “an outright cancellation”.

They said only 695,000 registered voters out of 1.8 million were able to vote, which equates to a turnout of 37% instead of the 76.31% reported by the electoral commission.

The former enclaved French colony is still grappling with the aftershocks of a civil war in 2013 which followed the dismissal of Touadera’s predecessor, François Bozize.

The conflict was reignited before the elections when a coalition of three armed groups attempted to advance on the capital Bangui.

They were arrested by the Central African armed forces and UN peacekeepers as well as by heavily armed Russian paramilitaries and Rwandan special forces sent by air under bilateral agreements.

But the government accuses Bozize of being behind what it calls an attempted coup.