Pope Francis vows to end sexual abuse after McCarrick report – Times of India
ROME: Pope Francis pledged on Wednesday to clear the Catholic Church of sexual abuse and offered prayers to the victims of the ex-cardinal Theodore McCarrick, a day after the Vatican released a detailed report on the Church’s decades-long cover-up of her sexual misconduct.
Francis concluded his weekly general audience on Wednesday by recalling that the report on the “ painful case ” of the former high-ranking American cardinal had been made public the day before.
“ I renew my closeness to the victims of any abuse and the church’s commitment to eradicate this evil, ” Francis said. He then paused silently for nearly a minute, apparently in prayer.
The Vatican report accused a host of bishops, cardinals and popes of downplaying and dismissing mountains of evidence of McCarrick’s misconduct from the 1990s onwards. In particular, it blamed St. John Paul II for appointing McCarrick Archbishop of Washington in 2000, and making him a cardinal, although he commissioned an investigation that found he shared his bed with seminarians.
In his remarks on Wednesday, however, Francis praised Jean-Paul. Noting that Wednesday marked Poland’s independence day, Francois quoted John Paul as telling young people what it means to be truly free.
“ As we thank the Lord for the gift of national and personal freedom, what Saint John Paul II taught to young people comes to mind, ” said Francis. He then quoted the Polish Pope as saying that to be free means to be ‘a man of good conscience, to be responsible, to be a man’ for others’.
Francis defrocked McCarrick, 90, last year after a separate Vatican investigation found he had sexually abused adults as well as children.
