Pope Francis urges Muslims and Christians in Iraq to unite for peace

Pope Francis urged Iraqi Muslim and Christian religious leaders to put aside animosities and work together for peace and unity at an interfaith meeting at the traditional birthplace of Prophet Abraham, father of their faith.

“This is true religiosity: worshiping God and loving our neighbor,” the pontiff said at the gathering on Saturday.

Francis traveled to the ruins of Ur in southern Iraq to reinforce his message of interfaith tolerance and brotherhood during the very first papal visit to Iraq, a country torn by religious and ethnic divisions.

With a magnificent ziggurat nearby, Francis told the religious leaders it was appropriate for them to meet in Ur, “back to our origins, to the sources of God’s work, to the birth of our religions” to pray together for peace as children of Abraham, the prophet common to Muslims, Christians and Jews.

“From this place where faith was born, from the country of our father Abraham, let us affirm that God is merciful and that the greatest blasphemy is to profane his name by hating our brothers and sisters,” he said. “Hostility, extremism and violence were not born out of a religious heart: they are betrayals of religion.”

The Pope said there could never be peace as long as Iraqis viewed people of different faiths as “the other”.

“Peace does not require winners or losers, but rather brothers and sisters who, despite all the misunderstandings and wounds of the past, walk from conflict to unity,” he said.

Although Abraham is considered the father of Christians, Muslims and Jews, no Jewish representative was present at the interfaith event in Ur.

In 1947, a year before the birth of Israel, the Iraqi Jewish community numbered approximately 150,000 people. Now their numbers are expressed as single digits.

A local church official said the Jews had been contacted and invited but the situation for them was “complicated” especially since they did not have a structured community. However, in similar past events in predominantly Muslim countries, a senior foreign Jewish figure attended.

‘Challenges remain’

The pope, who began his three-day Iraq visit to Baghdad on Friday, was due to celebrate mass later Saturday in the capital’s St. Joseph’s Chaldean Cathedral.

Earlier on Saturday. Francis and Iraq’s main Shiite Muslim leader delivered a powerful message of peaceful coexistence, urging Muslims in the war-weary Arab nation to embrace the long-besieged Iraqi Christian minority in a historic meeting in the holy city by Najaf.

Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani said religious authorities have a role to play in protecting Iraqi Christians and Christians should live in peace and enjoy the same rights as other Iraqis. The Vatican said Francis thanked al-Sistani for “raising his voice to defend the weakest and most persecuted” during some of the most violent periods in recent Iraqi history.

Al-Sistani, 90, is deeply revered in predominantly Shiite Iraq and his views on religious and other issues are sought after by Shia Muslims around the world.

On Sunday, Francis travels north to Mosul, a former stronghold of ISIS (ISIS), where churches and other buildings still bear the scars of the conflict.

Renad Mansour, project director of the Iraq Initiative and senior researcher in the Middle East and North Africa program at Chatham House, told Al Jazeera in London that the Pope’s words matter as “they are symbols “.

“It is good for Christians in Iraq as well as all Iraqis to have senior leaders, high ranking religious leaders coming together and stressing the importance of coexistence. But how does this translate into basic human rights, basic citizens’ rights for these Iraqis? ” he said.

“From the point of view of the Iraqi leadership, it is a story of Iraq which is not what we have often heard since at least 2003 if not before, a story of conflict, a story of sectarianism. It’s a story of trying to look to a better future, but of course challenges remain. “