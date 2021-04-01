World
Pope Francis opens last Holy Week services and skips the rite of the Last Supper – Times of India
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis opened on last solemn days of Holy Week with an early morning mass in St. Peter’s Basilica but planned to skip the traditional Thursday afternoon service that commemorates Jesus’ Last Supper with his apostles.
The Vatican has not explained why the dean of the College of Cardinals, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, would instead chair the main Vatican Maundy Thursday afternoon service.
Francis, who is 84 and suffers from frequent bouts of sciatic nerve pain, may have chosen to delegate the service given his busy liturgical schedule over the next few days which culminates with Easter Sunday Mass. Maundy Thursday service, which usually involves a ritual of foot washing intended to symbolize Jesus’ willingness to serve.
For the second year in a row, the foot washing ceremony has been canceled due to coronavirus health restrictions. And all of the Vatican’s Holy Week events were celebrated in front of a limited number of masked worshipers to meet Covid-19 health and social distancing standards.
Francis celebrated an early morning mass on Thursday to bless the oils that will be used over the coming year in various sacraments in the church. In his homily, Francis offered a personal memory of having heard the confession of a nun and of having asked her, by way of penance, to pray for him.
“She paused for a while and seemed to pray, then said to me: The Lord will certainly give you this grace, but make no mistake: He will give it to you in His divine way,” Francis remembers. It did me a lot of good, hearing that the Lord always gives us what we ask, but that he does it in his divine way.
Francis concludes each Sunday blessing with a request that the faithful pray for him. He did it again Thursday during the Oil Blessing Mass, saying, “I need it.”
