Pope Francis leaves hospital 10 days after operation – Times of India
ROME: Pope Francis was seen leaving the hospital on Wednesday, 10 days after undergoing surgery scheduled to remove half of his colon.
Associated Press reporters saw a car carrying Francis, 84, leave the Gemelli Polytechnic Hospital in Rome on Wednesday morning. He was seated in the front passenger seat.
Francis had half of his colon removed for a severe narrowing of his large intestine on July 4, his first major surgery since becoming pope in 2013.
It was a planned procedure, scheduled for early July, when the pope’s hearings are suspended anyway and Francis would normally take time off.
Francis will still have several weeks to recover before he starts traveling again in September.
He is scheduled to visit Hungary and Slovakia on a trip from September 12-15, then make a quick stop in Glasgow, Scotland in November to attend the COP26 climate conference. Other possible trips are also under study.
The Vatican initially said Francis could be released last weekend, but later said there would be a few more days left for recovery and rehabilitation therapy.
The Pope has appeared in public for the first time since Sunday’s operation, looking in good shape as he delivers his weekly prayer from the balcony of the 10th-floor hospital, surrounded by young cancer patients. He took the opportunity to call for free health care for all.
Tuesday afternoon, the day before his release, he visited the pediatric cancer ward, located on the same floor as the papal hospital suite.
The Argentine pope had part of a lung removed when he was young, but otherwise enjoyed relatively robust health.
