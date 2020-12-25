Pope Francis launches Christmas appeal for nations to share their vaccines
ROME – Pope Francis on Friday called on world leaders, businesses and international organizations to help ensure that the most vulnerable and needy newly developed coronavirus vaccines.
Instead of speaking to the tens of thousands of people typically gathered in St. Peter’s Square, Francis delivered his annual Christmas address in a grandiose hall inside the Vatican Apostolic Palace.
In a year when the pandemic has plunged the world into economic and social uncertainty, the Pope just one of the many Christian leaders and pastors around the world, who delivered big, heavy messages to a small audience in person
Francis used his traditional Christmas speech to argue that widespread suffering should compel people to reflect on their shared humanity and apply these principles to the way vaccine deployments are handled.
“We cannot allow the various forms of nationalism to close in on themselves to prevent us from living as the truly human family that we are,” the Pope said.
“We also cannot allow the virus of radical individualism to take over us and make us indifferent to the suffering of other brothers and sisters,” he said. “I cannot put myself before others, letting the law of the market and patents take precedence over the law of the love and health of mankind.”
Nearly a quarter of the world’s population may not have access to a coronavirus vaccine until at least 2022, according to a recent studpublished there in the British Medical Journal. Leaders of many poorer countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America have said they fear they will not be able to provide the vaccine to large parts of their populations, if necessary.
All over the world this year, Christians have reduced or reinvented Christmas traditions.
A choral concert was held at Notre-Dame de Paris, where a fire nearly destroyed the cathedral in 2019, but this season the annual French tradition has unfolded without the usual audience.
Midnight Mass at Westminster Cathedral in London is normally a festive affair with pomp and pageantry, but this year has been scaled back as the service is streamed online instead of being attended in person.
“In the darkness of this pandemic, so many of our comfortable assumptions are shaken,” Cardinal Nichols, Archbishop of Westminster said. “We are here, celebrating Christmas, but deprived of the greetings, hugs, kisses and handshakes that normally fill this day.”
He said the pandemic had strained family ties and lamented that some people in care homes and hospitals yearned to see loved ones “disappear from loneliness.”
In the Holy Land, the thousands of pilgrims who usually flock to Bethlehem to celebrate were absent. A suspension of international flights and other restrictions meant that few people could make it to the Church of the Nativity, which was built in the place where Christians believe Jesus was born.
The Christmas Eve Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City was moderate, with attendance limited to 25% of capacity, or 500 people.
In the Vatican, Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica has been brought forward by two hours to meet the Italian government’s 10 p.m. curfew.
The Pope traditionally uses his Christmas Day address to draw attention to conflicts or natural disasters that have befallen the planet over the past year.
And he did it again on Friday, asking the world to remember the suffering of so many people in 2020 – from the Yazidis in Iraq to the Rohingyas in Myanmar. He said it was the duty of every citizen of the world to help end violence and alleviate suffering.
François said the world was facing a “moment in history, marked by the ecological crisis and the serious economic and social imbalances which have only been made worse by the coronavirus pandemic”.
But it is the pandemic that has largely shaped the world this year and the pandemic, he said, that would allow humanity to really think about what global cooperation can achieve.
At the end of his speech, bells rang and rang in an empty St. Peter’s Square.
Elisabetta Povoledo brought back from Rome, and Marc Santora from London.
