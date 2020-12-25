Pope Francis launches Christmas appeal for nations to share their vaccines

ROME – Pope Francis on Friday called on world leaders, businesses and international organizations to help ensure that the most vulnerable and needy newly developed coronavirus vaccines.

Instead of speaking to the tens of thousands of people typically gathered in St. Peter’s Square, Francis delivered his annual Christmas address in a grandiose hall inside the Vatican Apostolic Palace.

In a year when the pandemic has plunged the world into economic and social uncertainty, the Pope just one of the many Christian leaders and pastors around the world, who delivered big, heavy messages to a small audience in person

Francis used his traditional Christmas speech to argue that widespread suffering should compel people to reflect on their shared humanity and apply these principles to the way vaccine deployments are handled.