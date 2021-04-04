Pope Francis calls for vaccine distribution to poor countries in Easter message

The New York Times

Every day, nearly 3 million people in the United States receive the COVID-19 vaccine. And each new jab raises new questions about what to expect after vaccination. Last week I asked readers to send me their questions about vaccinations. Here are some answers. Q: I’ve heard that the side effects of the COVID vaccine, especially after the second dose, can be really serious. Should I be worried? Sign up for The Morning newsletter from The New York Times A: Short-lived side effects like fatigue, headache, muscle aches and fever are more common after the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, which each require two injections. . (The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one injection.) Patients who experience unpleasant side effects after the second dose often describe feeling like they have a severe flu and use phrases such as “it flattened me” or “I was useless for two days. In vaccine studies, patients have been advised to allow a few days off work after the second dose in case they need to spend a day or two in bed. Data collected from v-safe, the app everyone is encouraged to use to track side effects after vaccination, also shows an increase in reported side effects after the second dose. For example, about 29% of people reported fatigue after the first injection of Pfizer-BioNTech, but it increased to 50% after the second dose. Muscle pain went from 17% after the first stroke to 42% after the second. While only about 7% of people got chills and fever after the first dose, this increased to about 26% after the second dose. The New York Times interviewed dozens of newly vaccinated people in the days that followed. They recounted a wide range of responses, from no reaction at all to symptoms such as uncontrolled chills and “brain fog.” Although these experiences are not pleasant, they are a sign that your own immune system is preparing a powerful response to the vaccine. Q: Is it true that women are more likely to experience worse side effects from the vaccine than men? A: An analysis of the 13.7 million initial doses of COVID-19 vaccine given to Americans found that side effects were more common in women. And while severe reactions to the COVID vaccine are rare, almost all cases of anaphylaxis or life-threatening allergic reactions have occurred in women. The finding that women are more likely to report and experience unpleasant side effects from the COVID vaccine is also consistent with other vaccines. Women and girls can produce up to twice as many antibodies after receiving influenza vaccines and vaccines against measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) and hepatitis A and B. A study found that on For nearly three decades, women made up 80% of all anaphylactic adults. vaccine reactions. While it is true that women may be more likely to report side effects than men, the higher rate of side effects in women also has a biological explanation. Estrogen can stimulate an immune response, while testosterone can dull it. In addition, many genes related to the immune system are found on the X chromosome, of which women have two copies and men have only one. These differences may help explain why many more women than men have autoimmune diseases, which occur when a robust immune response attacks healthy body tissue. Q: I haven’t had any side effects. Does this mean that my immune system has not responded and the vaccine is not working? A: Side effects get all the attention, but if you look at the data from clinical trials of vaccines and the real world, you will see that many people do not experience any side effects beyond a sore arm. In Pfizer vaccine trials, about 1 in 4 patients reported no side effects. In the Moderna trials, 57% of patients (64 years or younger) reported side effects after the first dose – which climbed to 82% after the second dose, meaning that almost 1 in 5 patients did not. reported no reaction after second dose. A lack of side effects doesn’t mean the vaccine doesn’t work, said Dr. Paul Offit, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania and a member of the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory committee. Offit noted that during vaccine trials, a significant number of people did not report side effects, yet the trials showed that around 95% of people were protected. “This proves that you don’t have to have side effects to be protected,” he said. No one really knows why some people have a lot of side effects and others don’t. We know that younger people develop stronger immune responses to vaccines than older people, whose immune systems weaken with age. Women generally have stronger immune responses than men. But again, these differences don’t mean that you aren’t protected if you don’t feel great after receiving the photo. Scientists are still not sure how effective vaccines are in people whose immune systems may be weakened by certain medical conditions, such as treatment for cancer or HIV infection, or because they are taking drugs. immunosuppressants. But most experts believe vaccines still provide some protection against COVID-19 for these patients. The bottom line is that while individual immune responses may vary, the data collected so far shows that the three vaccines approved in the United States – Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson – are effective against serious illnesses and diseases. deaths from COVID-19. . Q: I took Tylenol before I got my COVID shots and reacted very little to the injections. Did I make a big mistake? A: You should not try to avoid discomfort by taking pain reliever before getting vaccinated. The problem is that premedication with a pain reliever like acetaminophen (Tylenol) or ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin), which can prevent side effects like arm pain as well as fever or headache, could also alleviate your body’s immune response. While it’s possible that taking a pain reliever before your injections may have dampened your body’s immune response, vaccine experts say you shouldn’t worry and you shouldn’t be trying to get a new round. replacement vaccines. Studies of other vaccines suggest that although premedication may dampen the body’s immune response to a vaccine, your immune system can still build a defense strong enough to fight infection. A review of studies of over 5,000 children compared antibody levels in children who took pain relievers before and after vaccinations and those who did not. They found that the pain relievers did not have a significant impact on the immune response and that children in both groups generated adequate levels of antibodies after their injections. The high efficacy of all COVID vaccines suggests that even though taking Tylenol before the shot has dulled your body’s immune response, there is some leeway and you are probably still well protected against COVID-19. “You should feel reassured that you will have a sufficient immune response to be protected, especially for vaccines which are this good,” Offit said. Q: What about taking a pain reliever afterwards? A: “There is nothing wrong with treating” the side effects with a pain reliever, said Offit, “but if you don’t really need it,” don’t take it. ” While most experts agree that it is safe to take a pain reliever to relieve discomfort after being vaccinated, they do not recommend taking it after the shot as a preventative measure or if your symptoms are manageable without it. The problem with taking an unnecessary pain reliever is that it may lessen some of the effects of the vaccine. (In terms of the vaccine, there is no significant difference whether you choose acetaminophen or ibuprofen.) In the Moderna trial, about 26% of people took acetaminophen to relieve the effects. secondary, and the overall vaccine efficacy was still 94%. Q: Are the side effects worse if you’ve ever had COVID-19? A: Research and anecdotal reports suggest that people with previously diagnosed COVID-19 infection may have a stronger reaction and more side effects after their first dose of the vaccine compared to those who have never been infected. by the virus. A strong reaction to your first dose of the vaccine can also be a sign that you have already been infected, even if you were not aware of it. If you’ve ever tested positive for COVID-19 or had a positive antibody blood test, prepare for a stronger reaction to your first dose and consider planning a few days off just in case. Not only will it be more comfortable to stay at home and recover in bed; side effects from the vaccine can resemble symptoms of COVID-19 and your coworkers won’t want to be near you anyway. Q: I already had COVID-19. Does this mean I can only receive one dose? A: Studies suggest that a dose might be adequate for people who have a previously confirmed case of COVID-19, but so far medical guidelines have not changed. If you have received Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, you should plan to receive your second dose even if you have had COVID-19. Skipping your second dose could create problems if your employer or an airline asks to see proof of vaccination in the future. If you live in an area where Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine is available, you may be fully immunized after just one dose. Q: Will the vaccines work against the new variants that are emerging in the world? A: The vaccines appear to be effective against a new variant that originated in Britain and is quickly becoming dominant in the United States. But some variants of the coronavirus, particularly one first identified in South Africa and the other in Brazil, appear to be better able to avoid antibodies in people who have been vaccinated. While this sounds worrying, there are reasons to be hopeful. Vaccinated people exposed to a more resistant variant always seem to be protected against serious illnesses. And scientists have a sufficiently clear understanding of the variants that they are already working on developing recall plans that will target the variants. The variants identified in South Africa and Brazil are not yet widespread in the United States. Vaccinated people should always wear masks in public and follow public health guidelines, but you shouldn't live in fear of variants, said Dr Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. "If you are vaccinated you should be pretty confident about your protection," Hotez said. "You are unlikely to ever go to a hospital or intensive care unit with COVID-19. Over time, you will see a recommendation for a recall.