Pope Francis ‘astonished’ by mob attack on US Capitol – Times of India
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis told an Italian broadcaster he was “astonished” by the mob attack at the US Capitol due to democratic traditions in the United States.
The Pope said in an interview with Mediaset that the private broadcaster is expected to broadcast on Sunday that even “in the most mature reality, there is always something not working, people taking a path against the community, against democracy and against the common good. ”
In a brief excerpt published on the Mediaset website on Saturday, Francis said: “Thank goodness it blew up ‘in the open’ so that it could be seen, to fix it.”
“This must be condemned, this movement, regardless of who” is involved, he said of the riots and violence on American parliament Wednesday.
Supporters boil over the president Donald trumpthe electoral loss of Capitol as Congress was in the process of finalizing the elected president Joe bidenvictory, believing Trump’s false claims about a rigged election. Five people died, including a policeman.
“Violence is always like that, isn’t it?” said the pontiff. “No population can boast of not having one day a case of violence. It happens in history. But we must understand, in order not to repeat it, learn from history, learn only from groups. . who are not well integrated into society, sooner or later will have these eruptions of violence. ”
