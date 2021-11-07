World
Pope calls for peace talks in conflict-affected Ethiopia – Times of India
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Sunday called for more diplomatic efforts to end a conflict in Ethiopia, as rebels fighting the government threatened to advance in the capital.
The pontiff indicated that he was following Ethiopian news “with concern”, “shaken by a conflict which has lasted for more than a year, and which has caused many victims and a serious humanitarian crisis“.
“I renew my call that fraternal harmony and the peaceful way of dialogue can prevail “, he declared to the faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square for the Angelus prayer.
Nine rebel groups announced on Friday that they would join forces in an alliance built around the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray (TPLF), which has been at war for a year with the Ethiopian government.
The conflict has claimed thousands of lives and pushed many more into conditions bordering on starvation.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize 2019, sent troops to Tigray in November last year to overthrow the TPLF, accusing them of attacking military bases.
The rebels have claimed several towns in recent weeks and have not ruled out marching on Addis Ababa.
The government, which denied that the capital was threatened, nevertheless declared a state of emergency and local authorities asked residents to organize to defend the city.
The United States, Saudi Arabia, Norway, Sweden, Denmark and other countries all urged non-essential diplomats and their families to leave Ethiopia last week.
