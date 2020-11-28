World
Pope appoints first African-American cardinal – Times of India
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Saturday created 13 new cardinals – including the first African-American – by putting his personal imprint on the body that will one day choose its successor.
Under the sweeping dome of St. Peter’s Basilica, the new “princes of the Church” knelt one by one at the feet of the 83-year-old pontiff, who placed the quadrangular scarlet cap, or biretta, on their heads.
The diverse group – whose members are from Italy, Malta, the Philippines, Chile, Brunei, Mexico, and the United States – not only reflects the changing face of the Church of 1.3 billion faithful. , but also the Jesuit PopeThe belief of the priests was centered on the poor of the world.
72-year-old Archbishop of Washington Wilton Gregory told AFP on Friday he was a “symbolic individual” for being named the first African-American cardinal.
Since Francis’ election in 2013, the Argentine Pope – the first of the Americas – has created 95 new cardinals in ceremonies called consistories.
The people appointed by Francis now constitute the majority of cardinals under 80 who will elect his successor.
This increases the chances that the Pope’s efforts to make the Roman Catholic Church more inclusive, transparent and more focused on the defense of the most vulnerable members of society, can continue after his death.
During the ceremony, Francis warned the new cardinals not to be seduced by their new “eminence” and not to be “close to the people”.
“The scarlet of a cardinal’s robe, which is the color of blood, can, for a worldly mind, become the color of a lay ’eminence’,” Francis said. “When you feel this, you will be off the road.”
As a rule, all cardinals in the world surrender Rome to welcome newly promoted cardinals during the consistory.
This year, however, many did not come, and coronavirus the restrictions prevented the travel of two new cardinals – Archbishop Jose Fuerte Advincula of the Philippines and Cornelius Sim, the apostolic vicar of the predominantly Muslim nation of Brunei.
Only about forty current cardinals, all masked, were present, seated spaced apart in front of a limited audience of guests.
Due to the coronavirus, the tradition of exchanging “a kiss of peace” with the Pope and all other cardinals has been suspended.
Nine cardinals from the latter group are under 80 and are therefore eligible to join a conclave to elect the next pope upon Francis’ death or resignation.
Francis’ choices reflect not only a desire to promote non-Europeans within the Church, but also the pontiff’s personal fight against social inequalities and poverty.
Advincula of the Philippines said he believed the Pope had chosen him to recognize Catholics living in areas far from Rome.
“I have always believed that the Church should be closer to the people, especially those in the peripheries,” Advincula told Vatican News last month after being appointed.
Francis also appointed the Archbishop of Washington DC, Wilton Gregory, the first African American to become a cardinal.
The group of cardinals also includes Bishop Emeritus of Mexico Felipe Arizmendi Esquivel, who worked among the indigenous population of the poor region of Chiapas, and Archbishop Antoine Kambanda of Rwanda, who lost most of his family in the 1994 genocide.
Francis also named the Archbishop of Santiago, Celestino Aos Braco, in a nod to the challenges ahead to restore confidence in the Church in Chile following a widespread scandal of sexual abuse and cover-up.
The group of six new Italian cardinals includes Augusto Paolo Lojudice, the current Archbishop of Siena, known for his defense of the Roma people, and the Franciscan priest Mauro Gambetti, guardian of the Holy Convent of Assisi, the city of Saint Francis.
Sunday, Francis will celebrate a traditional mass with the exclusive participation of the new cardinals.
