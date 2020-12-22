Poor maintenance and construction faults cited in bridge collapse in Italy
The 2018 collapse of a bridge in northwest Italy that killed 43 people was the result of problems in the design, design, construction and, more recently, maintenance of the structure that led to the corrosion of some steel cables which eventually broke, according to an independent report which was released on Monday.
With a trial set to begin next year, the report will play a crucial role in prosecutors’ efforts to provide a wide range of numbers to explain. The deadly collapse of the 51-year-old Morandi Bridge, in Genoa, which was once a symbol of innovation and Italian art, but which is now seen as a warning about the degradation of the country’s aging infrastructure.
“If in any of these phases the proper checks had been carried out, it was highly likely that they could have prevented the tragedy,” reads the report seen by The New York Times. “The absence and / or insufficiency of controls is the weak link in the system.”
The 467-page document, commissioned by a judge, marked a milestone in prosecutors’ complex investigation into the cause of the tragedy, which took place on a summer morning when the cables broke, destroying the bridge as dozens of vehicles passed through.
“This is an important piece in seeking the truth,” Egle Possetti, spokesperson for a group of victims’ families, said in a statement. “It’s very sad, but ultimately it’s a clear confirmation that all of this could be avoided. Our relatives were killed. No one can turn back time, but we can continue to fight with firmness and determination for the truth to emerge.
Officials from the bridge operator, Autostrade per l’Italia, and its engineering branch, as well as a number of senior officials from the Italian Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport are expected to be on trial in connection with the collapse of the bridge.
The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport and Autostrade both declined a request for comment on the report.
Some of the conclusions of engineers and physics experts confirmed previous reports of the bridge collapse, but they also ruled out some of the theories that had been raised by Autostrade as potential causes of the tragedy, such as the action of the wind and the fall of a heavy steel coil from a truck that was on the bridge when ‘he collapsed.
The authors of the report established that the trigger for the collapse was corrosion of the cables on top of the south stay of one of the towers, which began shortly after the bridge was commissioned and “progressed without rest until ‘to the collapse of the bridge’. the experts wrote.
The bridge operator never performed the extensive tests on its shrouds suggested by its designer, engineer Riccardo Morandi, in 1985, the report says.
Mr Morandi knew that some of the steel cables were vulnerable to corrosion and that certain mistakes had been made during the complicated construction of such a particular bridge, according to notes he had taken at the time, now collected at Rome State Archives.
The bridge featured three narrow A-frame towers, paired with 12 guy wires – brackets that extend from the towers and are attached to the sides of the carriageway. In his notes, Mr. Morandi was also concerned about the long-term risks associated with the location of the bridge, crossing a valley in Genoa that left it exposed to the salty winds blowing from the sea and chemicals from a neighboring industrialist. site.
The bridge was not modernized in the early 1990s, when the structure was managed by a state-controlled operator.
The restoration did not include the tower where corroded cables would trigger the collapse 20 years later, but engineers inspected it and detected problems with the water resistance of the concrete.
Engineers suggested annual maintenance, but, according to the report, the next inspection only took place in 2012, and the investments needed for a proper renovation were still under discussion the year the bridge collapsed. By this time, the Morandi Bridge, like about half of Italy’s highways, had passed through management of a private company, Autostrade per l’Italia.
“The operator should have had adequate knowledge of the job as it was actually built,” the report says.
Experts say engineers could have seen and predicted the collapse had a proper investigation been carried out into the faulty tower and its shrouds.
Last year Autostrade overhauled its management and put in place a new inspection system under an agreement with the Ministry of Infrastructure and with the help of international experts, and will invest billions in maintenance of the country’s highways.
