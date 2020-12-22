Poor maintenance and construction faults cited in bridge collapse in Italy

The 2018 collapse of a bridge in northwest Italy that killed 43 people was the result of problems in the design, design, construction and, more recently, maintenance of the structure that led to the corrosion of some steel cables which eventually broke, according to an independent report which was released on Monday.

With a trial set to begin next year, the report will play a crucial role in prosecutors’ efforts to provide a wide range of numbers to explain. The deadly collapse of the 51-year-old Morandi Bridge, in Genoa, which was once a symbol of innovation and Italian art, but which is now seen as a warning about the degradation of the country’s aging infrastructure.

“If in any of these phases the proper checks had been carried out, it was highly likely that they could have prevented the tragedy,” reads the report seen by The New York Times. “The absence and / or insufficiency of controls is the weak link in the system.”

The 467-page document, commissioned by a judge, marked a milestone in prosecutors’ complex investigation into the cause of the tragedy, which took place on a summer morning when the cables broke, destroying the bridge as dozens of vehicles passed through.