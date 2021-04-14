World
Ponzi scholar Bernie Madoff dies in prison – Times of India
NEW YORK: Bernie madoff, the financier who pleaded guilty to orchestrate the biggest Ponzi scheme in history, died in federal prison, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated press Wednesday.
Madoff died at Federal Medical Center in Butner, North Carolina, apparently from natural causes, the person said. The person was not authorized to speak publicly and addressed the AP on condition of anonymity.
Last year, Madoff’s lawyers filed court documents in an attempt to get the 82-year-old out of prison in the Covid-19 pandemic, claiming he suffered from end-stage kidney disease and d other chronic health problems. The request was denied.
Madoff admitted to swindling thousands of clients out of billions of dollars in investments over decades.
An appointed tribunal curator recouped more than $ 13 billion of the roughly $ 17.5 billion invested by investors in Madoff’s business. At the time of his arrest, fake account statements told clients they had $ 60 billion in assets.
