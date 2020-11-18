Pompeo should visit Israeli settlement as a farewell gift

JERUSALEM (AP) – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s scheduled visit to a West Bank vineyard this week will be the first time that a senior US diplomat has visited an Israeli settlement, a leaving gift from an administration that has taken unprecedented steps to back Israel’s claims of war-won territory.

The Psagot Cave, established in part on land that Palestinians say was stolen from local residents, is part of a vast network of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank that most of the international community considers a violation of international law and a major obstacle to peace.

The award-winning winery, which offers tours and event spaces, is at the center of Israel’s efforts to promote tourism in the occupied territory and a powerful symbol of its struggle against boycott or labeling campaigns for settlements products.

Pompeo’s expected visit, reported by Israeli media but not officially confirmed, would mark a radical departure from past administrations, both Democratic and Republican, which frequently berated Israel over settlement building – to little effect.

President Donald Trump has already broken with his predecessors by recognizing the challenge of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and repudiating the decades-old American position that settlements are incompatible with international law. The administration also acknowledged Israel’s annexation of the Golan Heights, seized from Syria in the 1967 war, which Pompeo could also go to.

Trump’s plan for the Middle East, which mostly favored Israel and was immediately rejected by the Palestinians, would have allowed Israel to annex nearly a third of the West Bank, including all its colonies.

Visiting the winery – which released a blended red wine named for the secretary last year – would be another giveaway for Israel in the final weeks of Trump’s presidency, though neither Trump nor Pompeo have acknowledged victory by President-elect Joe Biden.

The visit could also enrich Pompeo’s credentials with evangelical Christians and other supporters of Israel if he pursued a post-Trump political career.

The Falic family of Florida, owners of the ubiquitous chain of Duty Free Americas stores, are a major investor in the winery. An Associated Press investigation last year found that the family had donated at least $ 5.6 million to settler groups in the West Bank and East Jerusalem over the past decade. Since 2000, they have given at least $ 1.7 million to pro-Israel politicians in the United States, Democrats and Republicans, including Trump.

Israel seized the West Bank and East Jerusalem in the 1967 war, territories the Palestinians want for their future state. Since then, he has built some 130 settlements and dozens of smaller outposts, ranging from clusters of mobile homes on isolated hills to fully developed towns. More than 460,000 Israeli settlers reside in the occupied West Bank and more than 220,000 live in annexed East Jerusalem.

Palestinians say settlements make it nearly impossible to create a viable state – which was one of the main goals of the settlers who established them.

The settlers, most of whom oppose a Palestinian state and view Jerusalem and the West Bank as the biblical and historical heart of Israel, say they are the scapegoats for a long-standing approach to resolving the conflict that does not ‘was never going to succeed.

“More important than where (Pompeo) goes … is the message,” said Oded Revivi, mayor of Efrat settlement. “The message he brings with him is not to fall into the trap that (ex-US President) Jimmy Carter has decided to treat us as second-class citizens, to see us as an obstacle to peace.

Palestinians say many settlements, including Psagot and its vineyard, were built on land stolen from private Palestinian owners. Residents of the nearby town of Al-Bireh – many of whom are US citizens – say the settlement engulfed their land after Israel built a security fence around Psagot during the Palestinian intifada, or uprising, at the beginning of the 2000’s.

Kainat and Karema Quraan, two sisters from Al-Bireh, say they have documents showing they own a plot of land on which some of the vineyards and a winery building have been established.

“Imagine that your own land, your property, that you lived on and that your ancestors lived on, is taken like this by strangers, by force, and you cannot touch it,” Kainat said.

Yaakov Berg, the general manager of the winery, did not respond to requests for comment.

Muneef Traish, a member of the Al-Bireh city council who has US citizenship, has led a legal campaign for years on behalf of the community demanding the return of the confiscated land. He said settlers seized a total of 1,000 dunams (250 acres), of which 400 are used by the winery.

Last November, the European Court of Justice decided that European countries should label products originating from the colonies. The decision came after the Psagot cellar, which produces 600,000 bottles a year and exports 70%, challenged an earlier decision.

Israel criticized the decision to make the labels mandatory, saying it was unfair, discriminatory and would encourage the Palestinian-led boycott movement against Israel.

A week after the judgment, Pompeo announced that the United States no longer considers Israeli settlements in the West Bank to be a violation of international law, reversing four decades of American politics.

To express his gratitude, Psagot has released a new wine called “Pompeo”, a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah and Merlot.

“The message from the US administration is extremely important and reinforces our ongoing struggle against the campaign of boycott and hypocrisy,” said Berg, the CEO of the winery at the time. “We will continue this fair and moral fight.”

A very different fight is underway in Al-Bireh, where city councilor Traish and other residents plan to protest Pompeo’s visit to the invading settlement.

“We want to tell Pompeo that instead of asking Israel to return the land to American citizens, you are here to celebrate the occupation,” he said.

Associated Press writer Mohammed Daraghmeh in Al-Bireh, West Bank, contributed to this report.