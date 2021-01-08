Pompeo says US is not a ‘banana republic’ after mob attacks on Capitol Hill – Times of India

Congress Completes Voter Certification – Our Law Enforcement Heroes Restoring Order to… https://t.co/8MQFG1VxeG – Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) 1610071403000

WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Thursday hit back at claims that a mob attack on the Capitol showed United States be a “ banana republic . ”A number of foreign critics as well as former US President George W. Bush made the analogy after the rioters were stirred by the president Donald trump unleashed through a session of Congress who certified his loss to Joe biden “The slander reveals a misunderstanding of the Banana Republics and democracy in America,” said the senior American diplomat, a staunch supporter of Trump, as two other cabinet members resigned following Wednesday’s violence.

“In a banana republic, crowd violence determines the exercise of power. In the United States, law enforcement crushes crowd violence so that the representatives of the people can exercise power in accordance with the state of law and constitutional government, ”Pompeo wrote on Twitter.

Bush in a statement Wednesday made veiled criticisms of the “reckless behavior” of members of his Republican Party to fuel the “insurgency.”

“This is how election results are contested in a banana republic – not in our democratic republic,” Bush wrote.