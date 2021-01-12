Pompeo, in his speech on Tuesday, to accuse Iran of links to Al Qaeda – Sources

By Humeyra Pamuk and Matt Spetalnick

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11 (Reuters) – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to use newly declassified US intelligence on Tuesday to publicly accuse Iran of links to al Qaeda, two people familiar with the matter said as part of the of its last-minute offensive against Tehran before handing it over to the new Biden administration.

With just eight days of President Donald Trump’s term in office, Pompeo is expected to provide details of allegations that Iran has given al Qaeda leaders safe haven and support for the group, the sources said, despite some skepticism at the within the intelligence community and Congress.

It was not immediately clear what Pompeo intended to reveal in his speech to the National Press Club in Washington on Tuesday. He could cite declassified information about the murder of Al Qaeda’s second-in-command in Tehran in August, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The New York Times reported in November that Abu Muhammad al-Masri, accused of helping to organize the 1998 attacks on two US embassies in Africa, was shot dead by Israeli agents in Iran. Iran has denied the report, saying there were no Al Qaeda “terrorists” on its soil.

Iran has been a target throughout the Trump administration, and Pompeo has sought to further increase the pressure on Iran in recent weeks with more sanctions and fiery rhetoric.

Advisors to President-elect Joe Biden say the Trump administration is trying to make it more difficult for him to re-engage with Iran and seek to join an international deal on Iran’s nuclear program.

MORE SANCTIONS

Pompeo has accused Iran of links to Al Qaeda in the past but has not provided concrete evidence.

“There were times when the Iranians worked alongside Al Qaeda,” CIA Director Pompeo said in October 2017.

Earlier accusations by the George W. Bush administration of Iranian links to the September 11, 2001 Al Qaeda attacks on the United States have been discredited. But reports have surfaced over the years that Al Qaeda operatives were in hiding in Iran.

A former senior US intelligence official with first-hand knowledge of the issue said the Iranians were never friends with Al Qaeda before or after the 9/11 attacks and any allegations of current cooperation should be viewed with caution.

Shia Iran and al-Qaeda, a Sunni Muslim militant organization, have long been sectarian enemies.

Relations between Tehran and Washington have deteriorated since 2018, when Trump abandoned the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which imposed strict restrictions on its nuclear activities in return for the lifting of sanctions.

Since the start of his administration, Trump has imposed sanctions on Iranian officials, politicians and businesses in an attempt to force Tehran to negotiate a broader deal that further limits its nuclear work.

And more sanctions are expected before Trump leaves office, U.S. officials have said.

While the sanctions have sharply reduced Tehran’s oil exports and increased economic hardship for ordinary Iranians, they have failed to bring Iran back to the negotiating table.

Biden said the United States would join the nuclear deal “if Iran resumes strict compliance.” (Additional reporting by Mark Hosenball, editing by Rosalba O’Brien)