Pompeo claims Iran is Al Qaeda’s ‘home port’

WASHINGTON – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday accused Iran of actively supporting Al Qaeda, saying the country now serves as a “base” for the terror group and provides agents with travel documents and logistical support.

Pompeo’s allegations go far beyond previous statements by US intelligence officials, other foreign governments, and terrorism experts, who have described a complicated and at times strained relationship between the Shiite-led government in Tehran and the group. Sunni extremist who launched the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Pompeo, who did not cite U.S. intelligence reports for his claims, said the relationship between Iran and Al Qaeda changed in 2015 as the Tehran regime struck a deal with the United States. United and other world powers on its nuclear program.

“Everything changed in 2015 – the same year the Obama administration and the ‘E-3’ – France, Germany and Britain – finalized the JCPOA,” Pompeo said in a speech, referring to the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive. Action plan.

The secretary said this marked a “radical change” but did not explain what led Tehran to change its approach to al Qaeda at that time, when the United States and other governments agreed to lift sanctions against Iran in exchange for limits on its nuclear work.

Pompeo, speaking to the National Press Club, said Iran decided at the time to allow Al Qaeda to set up “a new operational headquarters, on condition that Al Qaeda operatives inside respect the rules of the regime governing the stay of Al-Qaeda inside the country “.

Since 2015, Iran has given al Qaeda leaders “greater freedom of movement” and the Ministry of Intelligence and Revolutionary Guards has “provided safe havens and logistical support – such as travel documents, identity cards and passports – which allow Al Qaeda activity, “Pompeo told me.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif vehemently denied the accusations, pointing out that the hijackers behind the September 11 attacks were largely from countries in the Middle East with closer ties to the administration Trump, such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

“Mr. ‘we lie, cheat, steal’ pathetically ends his disastrous career with more hawkish lies,” Zarif tweeted in response. “No one is fooled. All 9/11 terrorists @SecPompeofavorite ME destinations of; NONE from Iran.

In the publicly released intelligence community Evaluation global threats in 2019, no mention was made of Iran’s support for Al Qaeda.

Pompeo’s claims that Iran had stepped up cooperation with Al Qaeda and allowed the group to plan attacks from Iranian soil went further than previous statements by US intelligence officials over the past four years, said Nicholas Rasmussen, former intelligence official and now executive director. of the Global Internet Counterterrorism Forum.

“If these claims are true, it should be backed up by some pretty specific information or a body of information that has emerged over time. I just don’t have a way to assess whether this is overestimate or overestimate intelligence, or if that’s what they think, ”said Rasmussen, who was director of the National Counterterrorism Center under the Obama administration.

Rasmussen said that in his work in the intelligence world before Trump took office, he could not recall an analysis that saw a major shift in Iran’s ties with Al Qaeda around 2015.

“If I remember correctly, there was no notice in the intelligence community in 2016 that Iran’s approach to Qaeda underwent a radical change in 2015,” Rasmussen told NBC News.

U.S. intelligence has discovered that Iran allows members of Al Qaeda to travel to Syria to fight in the war there, he said. “In 2013, we came to appreciate that the Iranians were more comfortable letting Al Qaeda have the freedom of movement, letting them participate in what was going on in Syria,” he said.

Due to Iran’s ties to Al Qaeda, Pompeo said the United States would impose sanctions on Al Qaeda leaders who he said are based in Iran, Muhammad Abbatay – also known as Abd al-Rahman al-Maghrebi, and Sultan Yusuf Hasan al-Arif, as well as three leaders of an al-Qaeda-linked group operating on the Iran-Iraq border.

The State Department is also offering a reward of $ 7 million for information leading to “the location or identification of al-Maghrebi,” he said.

Pompeo has attempted to establish ties between Iran and Al Qaeda since becoming America’s chief diplomat, raising the issue both in closed-door Congressional briefings and public hearings on Hilltop. Capitol.

Pompeo’s insistence on an Iran-Al-Qaeda axis over the past two years has raised concerns among some lawmakers that he is trying to legally justify a possible war with Iran, under the 2001 authorization for the use of military force (AUMF), adopted by Congress in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks.

Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky lobbied Pompeo in April 2019 over his intentions and Pompeo dodged the question, saying he would rather “leave that to the lawyers”, but he remained firm. “There is no doubt that there is a connection. Full stop. Full stop.”

Michigan Democratic Representative Elissa Slotkin, who sits on the House Armed Services Committee, said a few months later: “We were absolutely given a full formal presentation on how the 2001 AUMF might authorize war against Iran… Secretary Pompeo said it in his own words.

Speaking on Tuesday, Pompeo called Iran the “new Afghanistan,” where the United States has waged nearly two decades of war in the name of destroying Al Qaeda after the September 11 attacks. “It’s actually worse,” he added.

“Bin Laden’s wicked creation is about to gain strength and capacity. We ignore this Iran-Al-Qaeda axis at our peril,” Pompeo said. “We have to recognize it. We have to face it. We have to overcome it.”

Pompeo, however, did not say that Al Qaeda’s presence in Iran posed a direct threat to the “homeland”, and he did not cite US intelligence agencies as the source of his allegations.

“I haven’t heard the word homeland at any time, and God knows if he could have said that he would have said it. If he could have integrated it to include a scary piece about homeland, he would have said it. been happy to do so. ”said Rasmussen.

“Pompeo’s statement that the Islamic Republic of Iran is now the home of Al Qaeda is a big exaggeration,” said Bruce Riedel, a 30-year CIA veteran and now a senior researcher at the Brookings Institution.

“It is true that there is a complex relationship between Iran and Al-Qaeda,” Riedel said.

Iran turned a blind eye to Al Qaeda operatives who fled to Iran from neighboring Afghanistan after the US-led invasion, and viewed them as a possible bargaining chip for counter the United States and ensure that the terrorist group does not target Iran, he said.

“This is not a black and white case. There is a seed of truth in the idea that there is a relationship between Iran and Al Qaeda. But a much bigger picture is missing, namely that they are quite hostile entities, ”he said.

On Tuesday, Pompeo also acknowledged the death of Al-Qaeda’s second-highest leader, Abu Muhammed al-Masri, on the streets of Tehran on August 7 last year, the first such public acknowledgment by a US official. .

Al-Masri was considered the mastermind behind the 1998 attacks in Kenya and Tanzania that claimed the lives of twelve Americans. According to the media reports, al-Masri was shot dead by Israeli agents at the behest of the United States on the anniversary of the 1998 attacks. Pompeo did not provide further details on the circumstances of his death.

A 2018 scan of documents seized from Osama bin Laden’s hiding place after US forces killed the al Qaeda leader in 2011 found no evidence that Iran and Al Qaeda cooperated in the realization terrorist attacks. The study was carried out by Nelly Lahoud, scholar and expert on Al-Qaeda, for the New America think tank.

NBC News already has reported that documents seized the night the Navy SEALs killed bin Laden suggest that al-Qaeda and Iran sometimes cooperated but also had deep mistrust marked by threats and kidnappings.