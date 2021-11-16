Politicians subsidize fossil fuels with six trillion dollars in just one year

An offshore oil rig drilling rig. Globally, fossil fuel subsidies amounted to US $ 5.9 trillion in 2020, according to an IMF report. Credit: Bigstock

MADRID, Nov. 16 (IPS) – It sounds unbelievable: As politicians laughed at the climate emergency and made empty promises to end it, they spent six trillion US dollars in cash of taxpayers to subsidize fossil fuels in just one year: 2020. And they are expected to increase that number to nearly seven trillion by 2025.

Add to that that governments will double the energy production of these same very dangerous global warming generators.

In a 2021 study: Energy Prices Still Not Right: A Global and National Update on Fossil Fuel Subsidies, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reports that globally, fossil fuel subsidies amounted to US $ 5.9 trillion in 2020, or about 6.8% of gross domestic product (GDP). And that these subsidies are expected to reach 7.4% of GDP in 2025.

According to the study, 8% of the 2020 subsidy reflects under-invoicing of procurement costs (explicit subsidies) and 92% of under-invoicing of environmental costs and abandoned consumption taxes (implicit subsidies).

Efficient pricing of fuels in 2025 would reduce global carbon dioxide emissions by 36% below baseline levels, which is in line with keeping global warming at 1.5 degrees, while increasing revenues worth 3.8% of global GDP and preventing 0.9 million deaths from local air pollution. Accompaniement spreadsheets provide detailed results for 191 countries, adds the IMF.

Commenting on this fact, António Guterres, the UN Secretary General, said that “… promises ring hollow as the fossil fuel industry still receives billions of dollars in subsidies, as measured by the IMF. Or when countries are still building coal-fired power plants … “

Every country, city, business and financial institution must “radically, credibly and verifiably” reduce its emissions and decarbonize its portfolios, starting now, said Guterres.

Time is running out for oil and gas?

Hard to believe when only 11 countries presented the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance at the United Nations Climate Conference in November in Glasgow.

Ireland, France, Denmark and Costa Rica. among others, as well as some subnational governments, have launched a one-of-a-kind alliance to set an end date for domestic oil and gas exploration and extraction.

One of the representatives of Alliance members, Andrea Meza, Minister of Environment and Energy of Costa Rica, said: “Every dollar we invest in fossil fuel projects is a dollar less for people. renewable energies and nature conservation… ”, she added.

Energy devourers

By 2050, 1.6 billion people living in cities will be regularly exposed to extremely high temperatures and more than 800 million people living in cities around the world will be vulnerable to sea level rise and coastal flooding.

According to A habitat, which deals with human settlements and sustainable urban development, cities consume 78% of the world’s energy and produce more than 60% of greenhouse gas emissions – while representing less than 2% of the Earth’s surface.

Inger Andersen, Head of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) reported that “We are building the equivalent of new buildings the size of Paris every week, and if this is the way we are to develop we have to think about how we are doing it because of the climate, the biodiversity, habitability, quality of life. We need to build better.

According to Andersen, building and construction are responsible for 37% of CO2 emissions with building materials like cement, accounting for 10% of global emissions.

She also pointed out that more than half of the buildings that will be standing in 2060 have yet to be built. According to UNEP, only 19 countries have added and implemented building energy efficiency codes, and most future construction will take place in countries without these measures.

“For every dollar invested in energy efficient buildings, we see 37 in conventional buildings that are energy inefficient. We must move away from these gradual changes because they are far too slow, we need a real transformation of the sector. We need to build better, ”said Andersen, calling for more ambition for governments if they are to keep the promise of net-zero.

Cars, buses, trucks, boats …

The transport sector is responsible for around a quarter of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

Emissions from the sector have more than doubled since 1970, with about 80 percent of the increase caused by on-road vehicles. The United Nations Environment Program UNEP calculates that the global transport sector is almost entirely dependent on fossil fuels.

“A world where every car, bus and truck sold is electric and affordable, where transport ships use only sustainable fuels, and where planes can run on green hydrogen can look like a science fiction movie.”

This is how governments are spending trillions out of taxpayer pockets to subsidize fossil fuels that can only worsen the ongoing climate emergency.