Political unrest in Haiti could hamper efforts to contain the virus, according to the WHO.
the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse of Haiti could complicate efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic in the Caribbean country, which has yet to begin vaccinating its citizens, World Health Organization officials warned on Wednesday.
Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization, which is part of WHO, said her organization had made Haiti a top priority in recent weeks as reported cases increased.
“I am optimistic that the arrival of vaccines in the country can begin to reverse the course of the pandemic and bring some relief to the Haitian people in these very difficult times,” said Dr Etienne. “We continue to support them now and will redouble our efforts.”
Haiti did not know the kind of push at the start of the pandemic that many experts say could devastate the country, the poorest in the western hemisphere. But the pandemic has worsened in recent weeks, with an increase in reported cases which experts say is almost certainly an undercount, given the country’s very limited testing capacity.
Last month, Covid-19 claimed the life of René Sylvestre, president of the Supreme Court of Haiti – a leading figure who could have helped restore order following an assassination that plunged the country into even deeper political uncertainty.
Dr Etienne’s organization said Wednesday in an email response to questions that if it was too early to assess the impact of the assassination, “a further deterioration of the security situation in Haiti could have a negative impact on the work that has been done to reduce Covid-19 infections ”, as well as on vaccination plans.
The organization said Haiti has also faced challenges since the onset of the hurricane season and the recent detection of variants of the Alpha and Gamma viruses on the island. Although “vaccines should arrive shortly” in Haiti, the organization said it did not have a specific delivery date.
In June, Dr Etienne urged the global community to do more to help Haiti cope with the increase in coronavirus-related cases and deaths. “The situation we are seeing in Haiti is a warning about how quickly things can change with this virus,” she said.
Haiti is an extreme example of “glaring inequalities in access to vaccines,” said Dr Etienne. “For every success, there are several countries that have not been able to reach even the most vulnerable of their populations.”
In Latin America and the Caribbean, there are “millions of people” who “still do not know when they will have a chance to be vaccinated,” she said.
She said the inequitable distribution of vaccines posed practical and moral problems.
“If we do not ensure that the countries of the South have the capacity to vaccinate as much as the countries of the North, this virus will continue to circulate in the poorest countries for years to come,” said Dr Etienne. “Hundreds of millions of people will remain in danger while the richest nations return to normalcy. Obviously, this should not happen.
