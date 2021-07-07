Political unrest in Haiti could hamper efforts to contain the virus, according to the WHO.

the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse of Haiti could complicate efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic in the Caribbean country, which has yet to begin vaccinating its citizens, World Health Organization officials warned on Wednesday.

Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization, which is part of WHO, said her organization had made Haiti a top priority in recent weeks as reported cases increased.

“I am optimistic that the arrival of vaccines in the country can begin to reverse the course of the pandemic and bring some relief to the Haitian people in these very difficult times,” said Dr Etienne. “We continue to support them now and will redouble our efforts.”

Haiti did not know the kind of push at the start of the pandemic that many experts say could devastate the country, the poorest in the western hemisphere. But the pandemic has worsened in recent weeks, with an increase in reported cases which experts say is almost certainly an undercount, given the country’s very limited testing capacity.