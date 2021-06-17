Political deadlock in Haiti amid growing humanitarian needs ahead of crucial elections

Helen La Lime, who is the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Haiti and head of the UN integrated office in the country, also expressed deep concern over the “ever-increasing polarization of Haitian politics” and the growing trend of certain actors to resort to violence. .

Deterioration of conditions

Noting Haiti’s efforts to prepare for a slate of elections later in 2021, including at the presidential level, Ms. La Lime said conditions in the country have worsened in recent weeks.

A resurgence of COVID-19[female[feminine these cases prompted the authorities to declare a new state of health emergency, and consequently led the Provisional Electoral Council to postpone the draft constitutional referendum, which was due to take place at the end of June.

The last few months have also been marked by several disturbing security incidents and serious human rights abuses perpetrated by gangs against civilians.

Meanwhile, she said, an upsurge in gang violence has displaced hundreds of families in several poor neighborhoods in Port-au-Prince, and has deepened the sense of insecurity that permeates Haitian society. .

Despite several Haitian-led mediation efforts, “the deep-rooted political crisis that has plagued the country for most of the past four years shows no sign of abating” and the rhetoric used by some political leaders is becoming increasingly acrimonious. .

Debate on constitutional changes

Among other major political challenges, Ms. La Lime cited the ongoing debate over a proposed referendum that would introduce significant changes to Haiti’s current Constitution, adopted in 1987.

These would include a clause allowing a president to run for two consecutive five-year terms without the currently required five-year break.

Stressing that such debates should not undermine the organization and timely holding of the late legislative and local elections, as well as the presidential election, Ms. La Lime pleaded for political consensus as the best way forward. to follow.

“As Haiti prepares to enter a new electoral cycle, an inclusive and participatory process will be essential to consolidate the path towards good governance and political stability in the country,” she stressed.

Funding gaps

Despite the complex situation, the United Nations team in Haiti – led by the United Nations Integrated Office in the country, known as the BINUH – continues to work hand in hand to help the authorities address both the immediate challenges and the structural factors of instability.

Ms. La Lime told Council members that her team’s priorities include several joint initiatives to implement the national social protection policy, catalyze the fight against impunity and corruption, and operationalize the humanitarian-development-peace nexus. .

Stressing that Haiti’s humanitarian response plan for 2021-2022 still faces a deficit of $ 198 million, she said that 1.5 million people in the country are currently in need of humanitarian assistance, including 1 , 3 million suffer from severe food insecurity.

In this context, she called on the Council and all donors to step up their support.