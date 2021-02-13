‘Political cowardice’: US responds to acquittal of Trump impeachment

Democratic Party lawmakers and other public figures in the United States reacted with outrage to the results of former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, after the US Senate declared Trump not guilty of “inciting” to one deadly riot on Capitol Hill last month.

In a Saturday afternoon vote that fell largely along party lines, the Senate voted 57-43 against the dismissal of the former Republican president.

The United States House of Representatives dismissed Trump in January for “inciting insurgency” in connection with the deadly assault on Capitol Hill by a crowd of his supporters.

Democratic Senator Bob Menendez, who voted to impeach Trump on Saturday, criticized his fellow Republicans for not condemning the ex-president, accusing them of putting “the fleeting politics of the moment” before their oath to defend the U.S. Constitution.

“Privately, they complain that they feel trapped by President Trump’s poisonous grip on the Republican Party and yet have refused to free themselves by voting to prevent him from running for a future position,” Menendez said in a statement. communicated after the vote.

“This is sheer political cowardice and I fear their refusal to hold Donald Trump accountable will have lasting negative and even dangerous consequences for the future of our country.”

The US Senate voted to acquit former President Donald Trump by 57 votes to 43 on Saturday [US Senate TV/Handout via Reuters]

‘Witch hunt’

Trump’s legal team had rejected Democrats’ efforts to impeach the former president, calling the trial “ridiculous” and unconstitutional because Trump is no longer in power.

“Mr. Trump is innocent of the charges against him, ”Trump attorney Michael van der Veen said in closing remarks on Saturday afternoon. “The act of incitement never happened.”

In a statement after the vote, Trump – the only US president to ever be impeached twice – called the Senate trial “yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in our country’s history” and called promised that his Make America Great Again movement would continue.

Other Republican lawmakers, as well as Trump supporters in the United States and abroad, have welcomed the results of the impeachment vote.

“I was against the Senate taking jurisdiction over this trial from the start,” said Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who voted to acquit Trump and said the inducement charge “was just an act precipitated partisan retaliation ”.

“NOT GUILTY. Now, it might be good if Senators stopped testing shows for free airtime and actually started working for the American people for a change,” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted.

“Thank goodness Trump’s second impeachment attempt is over,” right-wing British politician Nigel Farage also said on Twitter. “The Donald can fight again.”

Bipartisan effort

But House impeachment officials, who led the prosecution of Trump in the Senate trial, said their efforts were successful despite the results.

“It was the most bipartisan presidential impeachment event in the country’s history,” House Director Jamie Raskin said at a press conference after the vote.

“We have a clear and convincing majority of members of Congress that the President has in fact instigated a violent insurgency against the Union and against Congress,” he said.

Seven Republicans joined Democrats in voting to condemn Trump, including Senator Ben Sasse, who said he had promised to “always vote [his] conscience even if it was against the partisan current ”.

“I cannot go back on my word and Congress cannot lower our standards on such a serious issue just because it is politically expedient,” Sasse said in a statement.

Some political observers, however, criticized the Democratic Party for failing to call witnesses at the trial after House impeachment officials indicated they wanted to compel witnesses earlier on Saturday.

Instead, an agreement was reached between Democrats and Republicans in the Senate to enter a statement from Republican Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler detailing a conversation between Trump and Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy during the riot.

But Raskin said “no number of witnesses” would have convinced enough Republicans to vote for impeachment.

“They were making it rest on a question of law,” he said at the press conference, referring to a claim by Republican lawmakers that Trump could not be impeached since he was not in office . This argument was rejected by constitutional scholars.

Divided party

Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell voted against Trump’s impeachment. But moments later, he told the Senate that, “there is no doubt, no, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for bringing about the events of the day.”

McConnell justified his vote by saying that Trump could not be impeached because he is no longer president.

But the Kentucky lawmaker blocked efforts to start the impeachment trial in January while Trump was still in the White House – a fact that drew widespread criticism from Democrats and other observers.

“It is so pathetic that Senator McConnell kept the Senate closed so that the Senate could not receive the impeachment article and used it as an excuse not to vote to convict Donald Trump,” Nancy Pelosi told the Democratic House.

“It is truly sad and dangerous that only 7 Republicans have voted to condemn a president who promotes a big lie, conspiracy theories and violence, and who aggressively tries to destroy American democracy,” tweeted Senator Bernie Sanders.

Andy Gallacher of Al Jazeera, of West Palm Beach, Fla., Said most of Trump’s supporters remained firmly in the former president’s corner and were not swayed by any of the allegations presented during the trial at the US Senate against him.

Gallacher said a fight was underway between establishment Republicans and pro-Trump Republicans over the party’s future.

“Donald Trump continues to cast a long and dark shadow on this party,” he reported.

“Mitch McConnell’s speech, powerful as it is, does not really challenge the claim that this is Donald Trump’s Republican Party… It seems to belong to one man at the moment.