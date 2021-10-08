Polish rapper goes from scandal to superstar

Hours before the concert at the airport, Mata said in an interview at his record label’s lavish office that he likes to scandalize. “I’m a bit adrenaline junkie,” he said, adding that as an only child he craved attention. Sometimes he feels “more like an internet troll than a rapper,” he said.

But he insisted that he didn’t write “Patointeligencja” when he was 18 to create a sensation. He typed it on his phone during his last year at Batory when he had just “had a big blackout”. A three-year relationship had ended, he said, and he was overwhelmed with the stress of exams and his teachers saying he was heading for failure.

One day, he skipped class and went to a Caffe Nero, where he poured alcohol in a cafe while searching for a beat on YouTube. When he found the music for “Patointeligencja”, the lyrics poured out angrily on him. “It was just a stream of consciousness, all these bad emotions coming out of me,” he said. “Even now I’m excited when I think about this moment. I felt alive.

When his father came to pick him up later, Mata rapped the song for him. He said the song was like “the cure” for his depression. Soon he was writing his first album, “100 Dni Do Matury” (“100 Days to Finals”), which reviewers called later a farewell to his childhood. He managed to graduate.

“Mlody Matczak” – released last Friday – is mostly about his new adult life, he said, but it also includes a song cursing Polish politicians who had criticized him and his father. There is a song about his grandfathers, who both passed away this year, one of the complications of Covid-19. At one of their funerals, Mata stood up to sing and the pianist asked for his autograph, he said.