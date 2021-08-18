Polish army deployed to Belarus border amid influx of migrants

More than 900 Polish soldiers are involved in the operation, which comes after EU members accused Minsk of opening the gates.

Poland has deployed hundreds of troops to support its border guards on the border with Belarus as a wave of refugees and migrants sought to enter the country.

Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Wednesday that more than 900 Polish soldiers were involved in the operation.

It is understood that most of the refugees and migrants attempting to cross are from Iraq.

Late Tuesday, a Polish deputy interior minister tweeted that the border with Belarus was sealed and that the soldiers had been there for a week.

Poland, like Lithuania and other Baltic states, accuses the authoritarian government of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of sending people across their borders.

They believe the Minsk measures are retaliation.

The European Union has imposed sanctions on Belarus following a contested presidential election last year – which the West saw as rigged, as well as harsh crackdowns on Belarusian protesters.

On Wednesday, EU ministers also held emergency talks “to determine concrete measures and forms of assistance to affected states to manage and contain illegal border crossings with Belarus, also from the point of view security on this section of the EU’s external border, ”said the Slovenian EU Presidency.

Over 4,100 refugees and migrants have arrived in Lithuania so far this year [File: Mindaugas Kulbis/AP]

More than 4,100 refugees and migrants have arrived in Lithuania so far this year and are accommodated in temporary camps across the country.

The Lithuanian border guard service released video footage on Wednesday which it said reveals migrants being pushed across the border into EU territory by Belarusian riot police.

After talks with Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte on Wednesday, European Parliament President David Sassoli accused Lukashenko, once dubbed Europe’s last dictator, of “exploiting these poor men and women”.

“I have seen these outrageous actions when the authorities push people across the border. It is both a human rights issue and also a question of protecting the EU’s borders, ”said Sassoli. “It is an organized activity of the Lukashenko regime.”

On the eve of the meeting, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas accused Lukashenko of launching a “hybrid attack” against the bloc of 27 countries by channeling migrants to Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Poland in retaliation for EU sanctions.

“We agree that this is a hybrid assault that uses human beings,” Merkel said after their talks in Berlin.

Kallas said that “this is not a refugee crisis, but it is a hybrid attack on the European Union”.

Merkel said she would raise the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Friday.