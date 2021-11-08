World
Polio: WHO and UNICEF launch Afghan polio vaccination campaign with Taliban support – Times of India
KABUL: The World Health Organization (WHO) and The United Nations the children’s agency launched a polio vaccination campaign in Afghanistan on Monday, the first national campaign against the disease in three years.
Naikwali Shah Momim, the National Emergency Operations Coordinator for the polio program at the Afghan health ministry, told Reuters that the campaign had started in various parts of the country on Monday, but added that there were several obstacles surrounding a shortage of trained personnel.
The campaign, which aims to reach over 3 million children, received Taliban support, which would allow teams to reach children in previously inaccessible areas of the country, the WHO said.
“The urgency with which the Taliban leaders want the polio campaign to continue demonstrates a shared commitment to maintain the health system and restart essential vaccinations to prevent further epidemics of preventable diseases,” said Ahmed Al Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, in a statement.
However, Momim said more training was needed for teams in remote areas, so the program would initially start in places such as Kabul.
Afghanistan and neighboring Pakistan are the last countries in the world where polio is endemic, an incurable and highly infectious disease transmitted through sewage that can cause crippling paralysis in young children.
Polio has been virtually eliminated worldwide thanks to a decades-long vaccination campaign. But insecurity, inaccessible land, massive displacement and suspicion of outside interference have hampered mass vaccination in Afghanistan and parts of Pakistan.
Several polio officers have been killed by gunmen in eastern Afghanistan this year, although it is not clear who was behind the attacks.
According to WHO figures compiled before the collapse of the West-backed government in August, only one case of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) was reported in Afghanistan in 2021, up from 56 in 2020.
Until the disease is completely eliminated, it remains a threat to human health in all countries, especially those with vulnerable health systems due to the risk of disease importation, according to experts at the health.
