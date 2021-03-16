Policy inconsistencies and poor research are slowing young farmers in Africa

Young farmers who have land do not have access to bank loans despite the Zimbabwean government touting agriculture as the last frontier that will secure the country’s food security needs. Credit: Busani Bafana / IPS

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, March 16 (IPS) – It’s not every day that a young farmer records the success of his business and swears that is what he will do for the rest of his life. Yet that’s the story of Lihle Moyo, a 27-year-old farmer from Gwanda, about 160 km south of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe’s second largest city.

With little to no farming experience, Moyo says he took over his father’s land and turned it into a successful poultry, cabbage, tomato and onion farm two years ago. on an experimental basis.

“I had just finished college and had nothing to do, no source of income,” Moyo told IPS.

He pooled resources with the help of brothers and sisters working outside the country to finance the installation of a borehole, water storage tanks, a generator and a capital of initial start-up for the project on his father’s eight hectares of land.

Its success is remarkable in a country where agriculture has proven to be a headache for local farmers, especially following the country’s much-criticized land redistribution program which has seen Zimbabwe become a net exporter. of food products to plunge into its scarce foreign exchange reserves to import grain.

“Few of the young people I know are interested in farming because where are they going to find the start-up capital,” Moyo said after being asked why other young people like him weren’t too keen to get into agriculture.

While commercial farmers in Zimbabwe previously received agricultural loans from banks, financial institutions hesitated to lend to farmers who benefited from the land reform exercise, citing the lack of guarantees and security for farmers.

The same has hit young farmers who, like Moyo, have land but do not have access to bank loans despite the government touting agriculture as the last frontier that will secure the country’s food security needs.

Farmers are therefore expected to obtain their own resources despite the government’s launch of programs free entries like free seeds and fertilizers.

“Even if you get these things for free, you still have to think about how you are going to maintain your farm. And in any case, we still have to face the fact that not all young farmers want to plant corn. We want to try other things, ”Moyo said.

Other budding young farmers, like Dumisile Gumpo, 30, also from Gwanda, have given up on large-scale agricultural ambitions.

“I only farm on my parents’ land because of the rains,” Gumpo said. “After the rains, it means that I will wait again for the next rainy season,” he said.

Gumpo plants traditional staples which include corn, pumpkins, and peas.

“I would love to farm all year round but I don’t see how when I don’t have the money to venture into other things like poultry or even install a borehole,” he said. he said, expressing the frustration of many young farmers in Zimbabwe.

To make matters worse, the region of Gwanda where the two young farmers are based is well known for its illegal mining activities whose promise of instant wealth has attracted thousands of young people from across the country.

Experts noted that youth farming has failed to take off in Africa due to inconsistencies in government policies and poor research on the needs of young farmers.

According to At the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), there are an estimated 1.2 billion people aged 15 to 24, of which 600 million live in rural areas of the world.

IFAD noted that especially in the midst of COVID-19, the “reinvention of the agricultural sector is essential today” and young people will be at the center of this revolution.

The Building capacity to apply research evidence (CARE) project sponsored by IFAD and International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) leads the youth engagement policy in agribusiness and rural economic activities in Africa.

The project seeks to understand the factors influencing youth engagement in agribusiness and rural agricultural economies, among other areas of interest.

Researchers, however, are wary that youth participation has been poorly motivated in African countries.

“Policymakers, government agencies and other stakeholders must come up with incentives that will attract youth participation in agricultural practices if CARE-FIDA’s goals are to be achieved,” said Esther Kwaamba, agricultural economist at the University of Namibia science and technology. .

“According to the research, the trends are the same among young people. They are not involved in agriculture due to lack of funding, access to land, poor infrastructure and expensive agricultural machinery,” Kwaamba told IPS.

While IATI asserts that there is a need to increase “the engagement of young people in profitable agriculture and agribusiness is essential for sustainable development”, young farmers such as Moyo and Gumpo find themselves in a position where they have to learn the ropes as they go.

“I don’t have a business model, I just do what I think needs to be done. For example, with the poultry project, I lost a lot of chicks when I started because I didn’t no idea of ​​the chicken farming business, “said Moyo IPS, revealing the difficulties many farmers face in a country where inflationary pressures have pushed many businesses to the ground.

While Zimbabwe has in the past distributed economic empowerment loans to young people, Moyo says it has always been difficult to access these loans because farming is not seen as a business that guarantees immediate returns. .

“We have seen young people in the past receiving loans, but even for any project it has always been difficult to get anything from the government, imagine talking to them about your big ideas on agriculture,” he said. -he declares.

Experts say that the problems of young farmers are considerable, as there remains a lack of informed approaches to involving young people in agriculture.

“There is a lack of research data specific to you to inform the design of relevant development policies and programs for young people,” said Dr Shiferaw Fekele, agro-economist, in a presentation at the training intermediaries of CARE focused on research on young people in Africa.

“There is a need for more academic research to explore knowledgeable business opportunities in agriculture,” Feleke said.

A better approach to address this, according to Fekele, would be to have “young people looking for young people” because “young people have a better understanding than anyone of the real needs, aspirations, challenges and perspectives of their peers on the world. agriculture “.

This rings true for Moyo and Gumpo, whose experience may well be a clue for other young people on what to do to attract more young people to agriculture in a country where tens of thousands of college graduates are. unemployed alongside unskilled young people who leave. school with no hope of paid work.

“There is a need to strengthen the capacity of young African researchers to generate, evaluate and disseminate evidence-based results and also to strengthen the capacity of key stakeholders to use an evidence-based approach in the development of policies related to empowerment. young people, ”said Fekele.

The CARE project is already working with young researchers to inform future national government action plans that will lead to better youth policies.

These concerns could mean that there is still a long way to go before young farmers like Moyo add to the continent’s food security needs and accept the land’s labor force as a full-time, lifelong occupation.