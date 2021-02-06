Police shoot street juggler in Chile, triggering protests

Buildings were set on fire during protests in a city in southern Chile on Friday, as angry protesters reacted to the fatal shooting of a street juggler by police.

The shooting took place on Friday afternoon in the town of Panguipulli after police attempted to verify the juggler’s identity, DNA Radio Chile reported. Regional government later said on twitter that the man had died as a result of the shooting.

Video footage was circulating on social media on Friday evening that appeared to show burning buildings and barricades in Panguipulli. A local official, Carlos Durán, posted a video on Facebook showing several fires across the city, with thick plumes of smoke rising into the night sky.

Reports indicated that several government buildings were among those set on fire. A photographer captured images of firefighters working to fight a blaze at the city mayor’s office.