Police shoot street juggler in Chile, triggering protests
Buildings were set on fire during protests in a city in southern Chile on Friday, as angry protesters reacted to the fatal shooting of a street juggler by police.
The shooting took place on Friday afternoon in the town of Panguipulli after police attempted to verify the juggler’s identity, DNA Radio Chile reported. Regional government later said on twitter that the man had died as a result of the shooting.
Video footage was circulating on social media on Friday evening that appeared to show burning buildings and barricades in Panguipulli. A local official, Carlos Durán, posted a video on Facebook showing several fires across the city, with thick plumes of smoke rising into the night sky.
Reports indicated that several government buildings were among those set on fire. A photographer captured images of firefighters working to fight a blaze at the city mayor’s office.
There were also clashes between protesters and police in the capital, Santiago, hundreds of kilometers north of Panguipulli, the Associated Press reported.
Some Twitter users pictures posted fires in Panguipulli with the hashtag, “He is not dead, they murdered him.”
Others called for police reform or compared the episode to the death of george floyd in Minnesota last year, which staged nationwide protests in the United States. Mr. Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died after being handcuffed and pinned to the ground under the knee of a white policeman.
“It happened in broad daylight in a moment of total peace and without any threat to public safety”, Chilean writer and literary critic Pedro Gandolfo written on twitter. “A shameful act with a tragic result.”
DNA published on its website what he was saying was a video of the shooting in Panguipulli. The 25-second clip shows a man dressed in black standing at an intersection, holding what appear to be several knives and yelling at two police officers who approached him with guns.
After an officer fires twice, the man pursues the officer into the intersection. Three more shots are heard and the man appears to fall to the ground.
DNA cited a police official, Lt. Col. Boris Alegría, who allegedly said on Friday that the juggler was carrying machetes and that the officer who shot him was acting in self-defense.
Just before midnight, the station reported that the officer who shot the juggler was arrested and his arrest would be made official on Saturday.
César Asenjo Jerez, a regional official, said in a short video On Friday evening, on a government Twitter account, a police officer had used a service weapon in Panguipulli and that the authorities were investigating. An official who answered the phone early on Saturday at the regional government headquarters said no one was available for comment.