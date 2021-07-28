World
Police officers recount chaos and “attempted coup” in riot at US Capitol – Times of India
WASHINGTON: Four police officers told lawmakers on Tuesday they had been beaten, taunted by racial slurs, heard threats including “to kill him with his own gun” and believed they might die as they fought to defend the United States Capitol on January 6 against a crowd of then. -President Donald Assetsupporters of.
Often in tears, sometimes profane, officers called the rioters “terrorists” engaged in a “coup attempt” during a 3.5-hour congressional hearing in which they also criticized lawmakers Republicans who sought to downplay the attack.
“I feel like I went to hell and come back to protect the people in this room,” District of Columbia police officer Michael Fanone said, referring to lawmakers. “The indifference shown to my colleagues is shameful,” Fanone added, slapping his hand on the witness table.
It was a dramatic first hearing for a Democratic-led group House of Representatives committee formed despite opposition from Trump’s Republican colleagues to investigate the worst violence on Capitol Hill since the British invasion in the War of 1812.
Some Democrats have suggested that Trump, who delivered an inflammatory speech to his supporters before the riot by repeating false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him by widespread electoral fraud, be called to testify. Officers recounted how rioters fought on behalf of Trump, seeking to prevent Congress from officially certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.
“He himself helped create this monstrosity,” Capitol Police Officer Aquilino Gonell said of Trump, describing rioters wielding weapons including police shields, batons, maces, flag poles, tasers, chemical irritants, metal pipes, rocks, broken table legs and metal. bodyguard.
Officers urged lawmakers to determine whether Trump or others helped spark the riot.
“There was an attack on January 6, and a hitman sent them. I want you to get to the bottom of this,” Capitol Constable Harry Dunn said.
Chairman of the Bennie Committee Thompson and Republican panel member Liz Cheney warned of “laundering” a riot in which more than 535 people now face criminal charges, even though Trump allies describe the panel as politically motivated.
Cheney, stripped of her Republican House leader post after exposing Trump’s election lies, asked, “Will we be so blinded by partisanship that we cast America’s miracle?”
The committee, supposed to explore questions about how the riot was organized and financed as well as law enforcement’s lack of preparedness, heard the most detailed public account to date of what police have said. encounter. More than a hundred officers were injured by hundreds of rioters.
Fanone said he was dragged into the crowd, beaten, repeatedly electrocuted with a Taser, stripped of his badge and knocked unconscious, suffering from a heart attack. Fanone said he heard a rioter say “kill him with his own weapon”.
“I cried out that I have children,” Fanone said, appealing to the humanity of her abusers.
Dunn, who is black, said rioters repeatedly called him a racial insult. Dunn said he took issue with their claims that no one voted for Biden by telling them he did.
‘MEDIEVAL BATTLEFIELD’
Gonell, an Iraq War veteran and naturalized American citizen born in the Dominican Republic, compared the violence to “a medieval battlefield” and recalled rioters called him a traitor who should be executed. Gonell said he thought to himself, “This is how I’m going to die.”
Washington officer Daniel Hodges called the rioters “terrorists,” citing the legal definition of the term. He said they told him, “You will die on your knees!”
Hodges said many rioters appeared to be white nationalists. As his black and Hispanic colleagues faced racist slurs, Hodges, who is white, said rioters tried to recruit him by asking, “Are you my brother?
Rioters sent lawmakers and then Vice President Mike Pence to scramble for safety. Four people died on January 6: a rioter shot dead by police and three others who experienced medical emergencies. A policeman assaulted by rioters died the next day. Two others later committed suicide.
“Some people are trying to deny what happened, to whitewash it, to turn the insurgents into martyrs,” Thompson said. “And all for a vile, vile lie.”
Democrats created the panel after Republicans blocked the formation of an independent bipartisan commission of inquiry. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy acted to prevent other Republicans from joining the committee after Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two of his choices over fears they would undermine his integrity. Two Republicans chosen by Pelosi serve.
Republican Jim Jordan, one of the two stranded Pelosis, called the hearing a “January 6 partisan charade.”
the Senate in the meantime, it has moved closer to approving approximately $ 900 million in emergency aid to bolster funding for the Capitol Police and establish a “rapid reaction force” to respond to any future attack. , among others.
During the hearing, Democrat Stephanie Murphy asked Hodges what he was fighting for as he faced the rioters.
“Democracy,” Hodges replied.
