Police officer arrested for missing woman in London
LONDON – A police officer was arrested in London on Tuesday in connection with the disappearance of a woman who went missing last week on her way home in the south of the city.
Sarah Everard, 33, left a friend’s house on the evening of March 3 and was last seen on CCTV in the Clapham neighborhood, according to Metropolitan Police.
In the week since his last visit, officers searched more than 750 homes in south London, extended patrols in the area and urged witnesses to come forward, but the arrest was on most significant development in the case, police said.
The officer was arrested in Kent, in the south-east of England. He was taken into custody with a woman who was arrested at the same location on suspicion of aiding an offender, police said, without providing further details on the suspect’s alleged involvement in the ‘case.
“The fact that the man arrested is a serving Metropolitan Police officer is both shocking and deeply disturbing,” said Deputy Commissioner Nick Ephgrave.
He said the officer was off duty when Ms. Everard disappeared.
Ms Everard’s ride home would have taken her around 50 minutes, police said. She was last seen in a residential area near the park known as Clapham Common around 30 minutes after leaving her friend’s house.
Lockdown restrictions and the closure of restaurants and bars have emptied most of London’s streets. Although city officials recognized that “too many women feel unsafe when they travel, work or go out at night”, little action has been taken to make the streets safer during lockdown, while walking is one of the few activities that residents are allowed to do so in public.
“Sarah’s disappearance is so close to the bone because every time women walk alone after dark, even unconsciously, we fear something terrible will happen,” Freelance writer Marisa Bate, said on twitter.
Another woman, Jess Jones, mentionned, “When people are no longer safe walking the residential streets of South London, isn’t it time for the lockdown to end?”
This week, officers searched ponds at Clapham Common and cordoned off a block of apartment buildings near where Ms Everard went missing, British media reported. Police also searched several wooded areas and locations in Kent, around 70 miles south-east of London.
London has nearly 700,000 CCTV cameras, according to an estimate, and throughout the week, Metropolitan Police urged residents to check their private security systems.
“We have seized a number of CCTV tapes, but we know there will likely be many more out there,” Chief Detective Inspector Katherine Goodwin said in a press release. “Please, even if you are not sure, check your doorbell or CCTV footage in case there is any clue.”
Photos released by the Metropolitan Police show Ms Everard the night she disappeared, wearing a green coat and white and blue pants. She also appeared to be wearing green headphones and a white hat, police said.
Detective Goodwin said on Tuesday the case was still being handled as a missing person investigation.
“I want to be clear that at this time we have no information to suggest that Sarah has done any harm,” she said. “And we keep an open mind as to the circumstances.”