Police officer arrested for missing woman in London

LONDON – A police officer was arrested in London on Tuesday in connection with the disappearance of a woman who went missing last week on her way home in the south of the city.

Sarah Everard, 33, left a friend’s house on the evening of March 3 and was last seen on CCTV in the Clapham neighborhood, according to Metropolitan Police.

In the week since his last visit, officers searched more than 750 homes in south London, extended patrols in the area and urged witnesses to come forward, but the arrest was on most significant development in the case, police said.

The officer was arrested in Kent, in the south-east of England. He was taken into custody with a woman who was arrested at the same location on suspicion of aiding an offender, police said, without providing further details on the suspect’s alleged involvement in the ‘case.