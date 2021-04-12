World
Police: Minnesota officer intended to draw taser, not handgun – Times of India
BROOKLYN CENTER: The Chief of Police in a Minneapolis Suburb where a black man was fatally shot in a traffic stop said Monday he believed the officer who fired intended to use a Taser, not a handgun.
Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon described the shooting as “an accidental discharge.” The state Criminal Apprehension Bureau was investigating.
Daunte Wright, 20, died Sunday in a metropolitan area already in difficulty because of the trial of the first of four police officers indicted in George floydthe death.
Gannon told a press conference that the officer made a mistake and posted body camera footage of the officer who fired. The footage showed three officers around a stopped car. When another officer attempts to handcuff Wright, a fight ensues. The officer is heard shouting “Taser!” several times before firing his weapon.
“It was an accidental discharge which resulted in the tragic death of Mr. Wright,” said the chief.
Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott called the shooting “deeply tragic.” “We will do all we can to ensure justice is served and our communities are healed,” he said.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz tweeted he was praying for Wright’s family “as our state mourns another life of a black man taken by law enforcement.”
Speaking ahead of the unrest, Wright’s mother Katie Wright urged protesters to remain peaceful and focus on the loss of her son.
“All the violence, if it continues, it will only be violence. We need this to be the reason my son was shot for no reason,” she told a crowd near the filming scene. in Brooklyn Center, a city of about 30,000 people on the northwestern border of Minneapolis. “We have to make sure it’s him and not smashing police cars, because that’s not going to bring my son back.”
Protesters who gathered near the scene waved flags and signs reading “Black Lives Matter”. Others walked peacefully with their hands raised. In a street, someone wrote in multicolored chalk: “Justice for Daunte Wright”.
Katie Wright said her son called her when he was being arrested.
“All he did was have air fresheners in the car, and they told him to get out of the car,” Wright said. During the call, she said she heard fights and then someone say “Daunte, don’t run” until the call is over. When she called back, her son’s girlfriend responded and said he had been shot.
Authorities said the car was stopped for expiring its registration and after determining the driver had an outstanding warrant, police said they attempted to stop him. Then the driver got into the vehicle and a policeman fired, hitting him, police said. The vehicle traveled several blocks before colliding with another vehicle.
Wright’s family offered a different account, with Katie Wright saying her son was shot before getting back into the car.
A passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash, authorities said. Katie Wright said the passenger was her son’s girlfriend.
Court records show Wright was wanted after failing to appear in court for fleeing police and possessing an unlicensed firearm during a meeting with Minneapolis police in June. In this case, a probable cause statement said police received a call about a man waving a gun who was later identified as Wright. ”
Shortly after the shooting, protesters began to gather, some jumping on top of police cars. Protesters also descended on the Brooklyn Center Police Department, where stones and other objects were thrown at officers, authorities said. The demonstrators had dispersed widely at 1:15 am Monday.
President Joe Biden was briefed on the shooting, and the White House has been in contact with the governor, mayor and local law enforcement, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.
“We were incredibly saddened to learn of the loss of life at the hands of law enforcement in Minnesota yesterday,” she said.
National Guard troops and law enforcement officers continued to guard the front of the police department on Monday morning. Police erected a concrete barrier as Minnesota State Patrol officers joined the line in front of the compound.
Several people and reporters looked across the street as traffic returned to normal on the street where protesters were greeted with tear gas the night before. One man yelled at officers using a megaphone as others flew Black Lives Matter flags.
About 20 businesses have been broken into at the city’s Shingle Creek Mall, Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said at a press conference.
The National Guard was activated and Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott announced a curfew that expired shortly before dawn.
Police said officers at the Brooklyn Center carry body-worn cameras, which they say were activated when traffic was stopped.
The trial of Derek chauvin, the former Minneapolis officer accused of Floyd’s death, continued Monday. Floyd, a black man, died on May 25 after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck. Prosecutors say Floyd was pinned down for 9 minutes and 29 seconds.
More National Guard and state law enforcement personnel were to be deployed around the Twin Cities and in the Brooklyn Center, in addition to the teams already in place for Chauvin’s trial at the courthouse. from Hennepin County to Minneapolis, Harrington said.
There was no visible increase in the already high security presence Monday morning outside the courthouse, which was fortified before Chauvin’s trial with tall fences topped with barbed wire and coils of barbed wire between the fences. and concrete barriers. National Guard troops with military vehicles, sheriff’s deputies and county security guards continued to keep watch.
Meanwhile, all Brooklyn Center students were scheduled to take online classes on Monday because school buildings were closed, Superintendent Carly Baker said.
