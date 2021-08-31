Police have set up checkpoints outside New Zealand’s largest city.

New Zealand police are establishing checkpoints south of Auckland, the country’s largest city, to prevent people from moving illegally between areas with varying levels of virus restrictions.

“Checkpoints on the outskirts of Auckland will stop vehicles and question drivers, ensuring there is no non-essential movement in the area,” Andrew Coster, the country’s police commissioner, said in a statement. communicated.

New Zealand has been under a strict national lockdown since August 17, after a single case of the more contagious Delta variant was identified in the community. The country has since reported more than 600 cases, with 33 hospitalizations. From Wednesday, most of New Zealand will move to a less severe Level 3 lockdown, while Auckland will remain under the highest level of restrictions for another two weeks.

Crossing the border between regions is only allowed in very limited circumstances, including for cargo deliveries, to receive a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine or to take care of a sick person.