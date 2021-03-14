Police death in failed Port-au-Prince slum operation sparks outrage from FreeHaiti hashtag

The United Nations calls on the Haitian authorities to clarify the circumstances surrounding the death and injuries of several members of the Haitian National Police during a deadly police operation in a slum in Port-au-Prince known for harbor kidnapped victims and a notorious gang.

In a statement released on Saturday, the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti said it was shocked by the deaths of members of the security forces at the Village de Dieu, Village de Dieu, on Friday. He did not specify the number of police officers killed but expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, to the PNH and to the Haitian people.

The acting director general of the Haitian National Police, Léon Charles, confirmed in a brief press conference on Saturday that four police officers had been killed and eight wounded. Five officers have been released from the hospital, while three are in stable condition, he said. Haitian police were also unable to locate another officer.

“In a deleterious security context, it is imperative that the circumstances surrounding the tragic events of March 12 be clarified and that the perpetrators of this murder be arrested, prosecuted and brought to justice. The same goes for all serious crimes committed in the country, ”said the UN, which formed the force.

The failure of the anti-gang operation by specialized units of the Haitian police shook Haitians and triggered the #FreeHaiti hasstag trend on social networks. Many have sought answers about how officers were ambushed by an armed gang under the command of a chief in a slum run by a guy called “Izo” and “5 Seconds”.

Significant amounts of ammunition were stolen and two armored police vehicles requisitioned, one of which was set on fire. A video shared on social media shows armed gang leaders desecrating the bodies of slain SWAT officers. A photo also showed heavily armed men sitting on the hood of one of the armored vehicles, riddled with bullets.

The story continues

The bursts of gunfire from the operation could be heard all Friday morning in Port-au-Prince. On the same day, a House foreign affairs committee met in virtual hearing to discuss the current political crisis and the deterioration of human rights in Haiti. Several members of Congress, concerned about reports that the force was weakened and politicized, asked the all-female witness panel questions about the Haitian National Police and its ability to confront armed gangs, which have mushroomed in recent years.

The police force, which currently numbers around 14,997 officers, has benefited from millions of dollars in funding and training from the United States, as well as Canada and the UN, but it has not been enough to counter the bad working conditions, a lack of equipment and funding from the government, which recently increased its police budget.

Most were unaware of what was going on in Port-au-Prince, where the police were overwhelmed, starkly reminiscent of the country’s appalling security environment. But soon, on Twitter, the hashtag #FreeHaiti began to spread as rumors spread about the officers killed and the operation failed.

On Saturday, #FreeHaiti had been retweeted more than 250,000 times by Haitians, including well-known influencers and celebrities like rapper Cardi B and actor Jimmy Jean-Louis.

Officers struggled to contain crime in Haiti, where several kidnapped victims said they were taken away by individuals in police uniforms and in vehicles with official license plates.

Haitian civic leaders and former American diplomat in the Chamber of Foreign Affairs: “ Haiti is a mess ”

Charles, at a press conference, gave few details about what went wrong in Friday’s operation and how his units were ambushed. He said the police were engaged in a battle against organized crime, especially kidnappings.

“Yesterday’s operation was a decisive phase in the actions we had already taken against this phenomenon,” said Charles, describing the Village of God as “one of the places where they hold most of the kidnapped people” .

He offered his sympathy to the families of the officers killed, while stressing that the police would not back down. “The police cannot retreat,” he said. “We have a mission to complete and we will maintain the commitment we made, which is to protect and serve the population.”

Violence is a new low for Haiti, which grapples with growing insecurity, armed gangs and kidnappings for ransom. During a live broadcast on Saturday from popular political radio debate Ranmase on Radio Caraibes, the sister of one of the slain SWAT officers, Wislet Desilus, pleaded for her brother’s body. She said the gang asked for $ 2 million for her mother to receive her corpse.

“My brother has been dead since yesterday, he was torn apart. Anything you can give me, I will take it, ”she said, adding that her mother is poor and the family has no money. “Even if it’s just a piece of him that I can bury to console myself, so that I can say something to his child.”

She said that when she heard the news, she went to the SWAT base. “I did not find anyone there to receive me; I haven’t found anyone who can give me information, ”she said. “Everyone I found said there was nothing they could do for me.”

High-ranking gang leader of the Village of God gang, Peterson Benjamin, appeared in federal court in Fort Lauderdale on Monday on charges related to the kidnapping of five US citizens, including three minors, in Haiti the year last. He faces a nine-count indictment by a grand jury in Washington, DC, which includes charges of hostage-taking and possession of a firearm in a violent felony.

Benjamin was arrested by Haitian police and turned over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which airlifted him to South Florida on March 5, along with convicted drug dealer Lissner Mathieu. Benjamin was taken into custody by the Drug and Enforcement Administration for probation violation.