Police converge on the offices of a French video game developer in Montreal

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MONTREAL – Police have converged near the offices of Ubisoft, a French video game company, in Montreal’s Mile End neighborhood and are carrying out an operation, police said on Friday.

Police told residents of the neighborhood, an area filled with cafes and restaurants, to stay away.

Montreal police wrote on Twitter that they responded to a 911 call and there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Local TV reports showed Ubisoft staff on the roof of their office building, but the circumstances were unclear. A police SWAT van was sighted nearby.