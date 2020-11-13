Police converge on the offices of a French video game developer in Montreal
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
MONTREAL – Police have converged near the offices of Ubisoft, a French video game company, in Montreal’s Mile End neighborhood and are carrying out an operation, police said on Friday.
Police told residents of the neighborhood, an area filled with cafes and restaurants, to stay away.
Montreal police wrote on Twitter that they responded to a 911 call and there were no immediate reports of injuries.
Local TV reports showed Ubisoft staff on the roof of their office building, but the circumstances were unclear. A police SWAT van was sighted nearby.
Valérie Plante, mayor of Montreal, wrote on Twitter that she was monitoring the situation and warned residents to say they were away from the Mile End neighborhood.
Montreal’s Mile End district is known for its famous bagel shops, its large Hasidic community and its cluster of high-tech businesses, of which Ubisoft is one of the major players.
Ubisoft has 17,000 employees in 55 studios around the world, creating games like Far Cry, Assassin’s Creed and Just Dance. The Montreal office experienced a major recruiting campaign last year and now has over 3,000 employees.
