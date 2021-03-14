World
Police clash with participants in British vigil for killed woman – Times of India
LONDON: Clashes erupted between police and people on Saturday who gathered in defiance of coronavirus restrictions during an unofficial vigil for a London woman whose murder sparked a national conversation in the United Kingdom on violence against women.
Hundreds who gathered at Clapham Common, near where marketing executive Sarah Everard was last seen alive on March 3, defied a police dispersal request and order for a judge to honor her and draw attention to the fear and danger that many women see as everyday. part of British life.
Everard disappeared on his way home from a friend’s apartment and was found dead a week later. The murder sent shockwaves across the UK as a police officer is accused of her removal and murder.
Video of the informal vigil turned into a rally showed officers arguing with participants. Male officers seized several women and took them handcuffed to screams and screams from onlookers, the British Press Association reported.
Many participants placed flowers on a bandstand in the park. Among them was Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, who was seen taking a break in front of the sea of flowers. Other people held signs saying “We will not be silenced” and “She was just going home,” and the crowd chanted, “The United Sisters will never be defeated.
The rally came hours after Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, appeared in court for the first time since his arrest on Everard’s death. As Metropolitan Police officers approached the bandstand at Clapham Common on Saturday night, boos, taunts and cries of “Shame on you” came from the crowd, according to the Press Association.
Organizers had hoped to hold Everard memorial ‘Reclaim the Streets’ vigils in south London and other UK towns on Saturday, but called off the events in person after a judge refused to ‘grant an order allowing them to continue despite coronavirus restrictions. who bar mass gatherings.
Hundreds of people showed up nonetheless.
The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, denounced the police response.
“Police have a responsibility to enforce Covid laws, but from the footage I have seen it is clear that the response was sometimes not appropriate or proportionate,” Khan said on Twitter.
Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted that he had asked the Metropolitan Police for a full report on what had happened.
In the wake of Everard’s disappearance and murder, many women took to social media to share their own experiences of threats or attacks while walking outdoors.
A 33-year-old nurse who works in the Clapham area, Mel Clarke, said she felt “very conflicted” about attending the Sturday meeting due to the pandemic restrictions, but at the end “I just felt like I needed to be here.”
“I’m really glad there are a lot of men here. Hope this is some kind of an opportunity for men to learn how women feel, how vulnerable we are, “Clarke said.” Hope this is the start of justice for Sarah. ”
The Metropolitan Police have expressed shock and horror that one of their own is a suspect in this case. London police say Couzens joined in 2018 and recently served in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, an armed unit tasked with guarding embassies in the capital and Parliament.
In his court appearance earlier today, Couzens wore a gray tracksuit as the charges were read to him. He has been remanded in custody and has another appearance scheduled for Tuesday at the Central Criminal Court in London.
Everard was last seen walking from a friend’s apartment in south London around 10:30 p.m. on March 3. His body was found hidden in a wooded area in Kent, more than 50 miles south-east of London, on Wednesday. A post-mortem examination is underway, police said on Friday.
TV and radio presenter Sandi Toksvig said at the start of a vigil held online that a “cultural shift in the way women are viewed and treated in both public and private space” was needed.
“I am equally filled with deep heartache and rage, and I know there are many who share that rage, and I think that is very justifiable,” Toksvig said. “But I also know that it will hurt rather than help us if we don’t try to direct this anger towards a good goal.
