Police chief and policeman quit two days after murder of black motorist

Daunte Wright was shot dead during a traffic stop by an officer who says she mistakenly grabbed her gun instead of her taser.

The police chief and the patroller who shot dead a black man during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, a suburb of the US city of Minneapolis, resigned on Tuesday.

Police Chief Tim Gannon and Constable Kim Potter both resigned two days after Daunte Wright, 20, died in Brooklyn Center, the city’s mayor said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Potter is a white woman and Wright was a black man. His death triggered two nights of protests and the unrest at the Brooklyn Center, which is just a few miles from Minneapolis, where George Floyd was killed by police in 2020.

Residents of the Minneapolis area are already on the edge as a trial of former policeman Derek Chauvin in Floyd’s death unfolds.

Wright was arrested for what police said was an expired car registration and was later shot dead as police attempted to arrest him on an outstanding warrant, the Reuters news service said.

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott said he hoped Potter’s resignation “would bring some calm to the community,” and that he would continue to work for “full accountability under the law,” according to the ‘Associated Press.

“We have to make sure that justice is done, that justice is done. Daunte Wright deserves it, her family deserves it.

Potter, a 26-year police member, was on administrative leave after Sunday’s shooting. She can be heard on her body cam video shouting “Taser! Taser! And Chief Gannon had said he believed Potter had grabbed his gun by mistake when she intended to use a Taser.

“I’ll Tase You!” I’ll Tase You! Taser! Taser! Taser! The officer is heard screaming over his body camera footage released on Monday. She takes out her gun after the man freed himself from the police outside his car and got behind the wheel, the AP reported.

After firing a single shot from his handgun, the car pulls away and the officer is heard saying, “Holy (expletive)!” I shot him.

In a short letter of resignation, Potter said she believed it was “in the best interests of the community, the department and my fellow officers if I quit immediately.”

Person lights candle at vigil following fatal police shooting of 20-year-old black man Daunte Wright, whose family is remembered as a ‘kind’ young man [Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters]

Wright’s father Aubrey Wright told ABC’s Good Morning America on Tuesday that he rejects the explanation that Potter mistook his weapon for his Taser, a non-lethal electroshock weapon also shaped like a pistol. .

“I lost my son. He never comes back. I cannot accept this. A mistake? It doesn’t even seem fair. This officer has been with the force for 26 years. I cannot accept this, ”he said.

Wright was a kind young man who loved basketball and had a united family, according to media interviews with those close to him, Reuters reported.

This is #DaunteWright and his son Duante Wright Jr. Earlier today, Duante Sr. was shot dead during a traffic stop over an air freshener clogging a mirror. He was 20 years old and killed by a Brooklyn Center police officer in Minnesota. He was not armed. pic.twitter.com/p3VOOiaLK8 – S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) April 12, 2021

Wright’s mother, Katie Wright, told ABC her son was a “great, loving kid” who “had a big heart,” loved his sisters and brothers, and enjoyed playing basketball with her young son.

“He had a 2-year-old son who won’t be able to play basketball with him,” she says.