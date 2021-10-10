Police arrest minister’s son for killing farmers in India

The son of the junior interior minister is accused of crushing a group of protesting farmers in Uttar Pradesh.

Indian police arrested the son of a deputy government minister of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a suspect days after nine people were kill during farmer protests against controversial agricultural laws in northern India.

Police officer Upendra Agarwal said Ashish Mishra was arrested on Saturday following a one-day interrogation in Lakhimpur Kheri, a town in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

He is the son of Deputy Interior Minister Ajay Mishra.

Farm leaders claimed that a car belonging to the minister ran over a group of protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday, killing four people. They said the minister’s son was in the vehicle at the time.

Ajay Mishra said his son was not present during the incident, but said a car driven by “our driver” lost control and hit the farmers after they threw stones at the car and attacked her with sticks and swords.

The driver and three members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party were all killed by protesters in the violence that erupted after the incident.

Agarwal, the police officer, said Mishra was arrested after “he provided no supporting evidence to prove that he was not present in any of the three vehicles that drove through a crowd of ‘farmers, killing four of them’.

The arrest came a day after India’s highest court criticized the state government for failing to arrest Ashish Mishra.

On Friday, the minister’s son kept the police waiting for hours for questioning before sending a message saying he was not well and could not come.

Darshan Pal, a farmer leader, and Akhilesh Singh, a leader of the opposition Congress party, have called for his father’s removal from Modi’s government.

Police said earlier this week that they had so far arrested six people and filed a criminal complaint against 14 others, including Ajay Mishra, in connection with the deaths of the four farmers.

The BJP also filed a criminal complaint against the farmers for the deaths of its members and the driver of the car, said Arvind Chaurasia, a senior official in charge of the district.

Police also said they recovered the body of a local journalist where violence broke out on Sunday, but did not provide more details on how he was killed.

The violence has marked an escalation in ongoing protests against farm laws that farmers say will shatter their livelihoods. The protests have been going on since the government passed the laws last September and have been one of Modi’s biggest challenges.

Last week, thousands of farmers gathered on the outskirts of the capital New Delhi to mark a year of protests.

The government says changes in laws were necessary to modernize agriculture and boost production through private investment.

But farmers say the laws will devastate their incomes by ending guaranteed prices and force them to sell their crops to companies at lower prices.