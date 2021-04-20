World
Police: 1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at New York grocery store – Times of India
WEST HEMPSTEAD: An employee was killed and two people were injured in a shooting on Tuesday Long island grocery store, police said.
Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said someone interested in the shooting had worked in the store and was still at large.
The shooting took place around 11 a.m. in a manager’s office upstairs at the Stop & Shop in West Hempstead, Ryder said. There were about “a few hundred” shoppers inside the store at the time.
The names of the victims have not been made public. The man who was killed was a 49-year-old store worker, Ryder said. The two injured were hospitalized and were conscious and alert.
Police identified the person of interest as 30-year-old Gabriel DeWitt Wilson. It was not clear if he was still employed by the store, Ryder said.
Wilson wore all black and carried a small handgun as he fled west on Hempstead Turnpike, Ryder told reporters at a press conference in a nearby parking lot.
Video of the aftermath of the shooting showed police cars and ambulances parked outside the store, officers armed with long guns and yellow duct tape at crime scenes draped over the entrance.
Curran said nearby schools have been told not to admit visitors and residents have been urged to stay indoors.
West Hempstead is near the Queens-Nassau County border and approximately 50 kilometers east of Midtown Manhattan.
Stop & Shop chairman Gordon Reid issued a statement in which he said the company was “shocked and heartbroken”.
“Our hearts go out to the families of the victims, our associates, customers and first responders who have heroically responded to this tragic situation,” said Reid, adding that the store would be closed until further notice.
Stop & Shop is a Northeastern United States grocery chain owned by Dutch company Ahold Delhaize.
