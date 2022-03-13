World

Poland’s Andrzej Duda says Nato will have to think seriously if Vladimir Putin uses chemical weapons – Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 1 hour ago
0 6 1 minute read

LONDON: Poland’s President Andrzej Duda said in an interview on Sunday that the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine by Russia would be a game changer and NATO would have to think seriously about how to respond.
Asked if the use of chemical weapons by Vladimir Putin would be a red line for Nato at which point it has to get involved, Duda told BBC television: “If he uses any weapons of mass destruction then this will be a game changer in the whole thing.”
“For sure, the North Atlantic Alliance and its leaders led by the United States will have to sit at the table and they will really have to think seriously what to do because then it starts to be dangerous.”




Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 1 hour ago
0 6 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict

2 hours ago

Kenya’s President Kenyatta backs his former rival Odinga in polls

4 hours ago

Economic effects of Lake Albert flooding ‘devastating’ for affected Ugandans

6 hours ago

US to Send Arms to Ukraine, as Russia Intensifies Campaign of Destruction

7 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button