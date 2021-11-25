Poland to lack ambassador to Israel amid lukewarm relations

WARSAW, Poland (AP) – The Polish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that the nation of the European Union will not have an ambassador to Israel at the moment, reducing the level of the mission to that of the mission of Israel in Poland.

Traditionally sensitive bilateral relations deteriorated over the summer after Poland passed legislation believed to prohibit requests for the return of some seized property, including that of Holocaust victims. Israel protested.

The ministry then decided that Polish Ambassador Marek Magierowski would not return to his post in Tel Aviv after the holidays. He has since been appointed to Washington.

Ministry spokesman Lukasz Jasina told The Associated Press that “there are no plans at this time to nominate a new person for the post of ambassador” to Tel Aviv.

Israel’s mission in Poland is only at charge d’affaires level, following previous tensions, but diplomat Tal Ben-Ari Yaalon was recalled to Israel during the summer feud. She should go back to Warsaw.

Bilateral relations, dating back to 1948, were reestablished in 1990 – after the communist era – and have gone through various phases, deteriorating recently after Poland passed an administrative law setting a deadline for requests for the return of seized property. .