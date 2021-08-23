Poland to build fence and double staff at Belarusian border

Poland claims that allowing migrants to enter Polish territory would encourage further irregular migration.

Poland will build a fence along its border with Belarus and double the number of its troops, the defense minister said, to stop a flow of migrants which the European Union says is being driven by Minsk in retaliation for EU sanctions.

Poland and other EU member states Lithuania and Latvia have reported a sharp increase in the number of migrants from countries such as Iraq and Afghanistan trying to cross their borders.

The EU claims Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is waging a “hybrid war” with the migrants to put pressure on the bloc.

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said a new solid fence 2.5 meters (8.2 feet) high will be built on the border with Belarus.

At a press conference at the border on Monday, Blaszczak also said the military presence there would be increased.

“There is a need to increase the number of soldiers… We will soon double the number of soldiers to 2,000,” he said.

The Polish government has come under heavy criticism from human rights activists over the fate of a group of migrants trapped for two weeks in the open air between Polish and Belarusian border guards near the village of Usnarz Gorny.

Poland said allowing migrants to enter Polish territory would encourage further illegal migration and also play Lukashenko’s game.

“They are not refugees, they are economic migrants brought by the Belarusian government,” Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz told reporters.

Rights groups attack Poland

Some lawyers and NGOs accuse Warsaw of treating stranded migrants inhumanely by blocking their entry.

The Polish Human Rights Ombudsman said border guards violated the Geneva Convention by not accepting verbal statements from some migrants that they wanted to seek international protection in Poland.

“People were asking the border guards for protection and the border guards were pushing them back,” said Piotr Bystrianin of the Ocalenie Foundation, which helps refugees.

“It means they were in contact and it means they should give them the opportunity to ask for protection… It’s very simple.”

Mahdieh Gholami, a translator helping the Ocalenie Foundation, said Polish troops were hampering her efforts to communicate with migrants just across the border.

“When I start to say something, the soldiers turn on the engines,” she said.

Polish border guards and the military did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Lithuania announced Monday that it will complete a 508 km (315 mile) fence along its border with Belarus by September 2022.