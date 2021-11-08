Poland strengthens Belarusian border security amid fears of major breach

Poland has stepped up security along its border with Belarus and accused Minsk of trying to stage a major confrontation as hundreds of migrants and refugees appeared to try to enter the country from its neighbor.

Warsaw said it has deployed additional soldiers, border guards and police in response to the situation along its eastern border, while video clips shared on social media showed people heading for the border and some attempting to cross a barbed wire border fence using shovels and other items.

There was no way to independently verify what was going on, as journalists have limited ability to operate in Belarus, while a state of emergency in Poland prevents journalists, human rights defenders and others to enter the region.

However, the developments seemed to signal an escalation of a crisis that had been brewing for months.

The European Union has accused Minsk of encouraging migrants from the Middle East and Africa to enter the bloc via member states of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia from Belarus as a form of hybrid warfare in revenge for the Western sanctions against the government of long-time President Alexander Lukashenko.

Lukashenko, who launched a crackdown on dissent in Belarus after winning a sixth term in a contested presidential election held in August last year, has repeatedly denied the accusations.

Warsaw warns of “mass passage”

Poland said it resisted the first attempts on Monday by those who gathered along its border to force the border crossing.

Video released by Polish authorities showed a man cutting part of a barbed wire fence, another attacking the fence with a spade, while a Polish soldier sprayed an unidentified substance from a can.

In a previous video, shared by Belarusian blogging service NEXTA, people wearing backpacks and winter clothes were seen walking on the side of a highway. Other videos showed large groups sitting by the side of the road and escorted by armed men dressed in khaki.

“Belarus wants to cause a major incident, preferably with gunfire and casualties. According to the media, they are preparing a major provocation near Kuznica Bialostocka… there will be a massive attempt to cross the border, ”Deputy Foreign Minister Piotr Wawrzyk told Polish public radio, citing a village close to the border. frontier.

The Belarusian state border committee confirmed on Monday that many migrants and refugees were heading for the Polish border. He also said that Warsaw, which has stationed more than 12,000 troops in the region, is adopting an “inhuman attitude”.

Lithuania, meanwhile, said it was moving additional troops to its border with Belarus to prepare for a possible increase in attempted crossings from the latter, while Latvia called the situation “alarming.” .

EU says Lukashenko uses “people as pawns”

The EU has said it hopes Poland will accept help from Frontex, the bloc’s border agency, to deal with the ongoing situation, a move the ruling nationalist party in Poland Law and Justice (PiS) has. so far refused.

In Brussels, European Commission spokesman Adalbert Jahnz called Monday’s developments “a continuation of the Lukashenko regime’s desperate attempt to use people as pawns to destabilize the European Union and, of course, values. that we defend ”.

Dominic Kane of Al Jazeera, in a report from the German city of Frankfurt an Oder, on the country’s border with Poland, said developments on the Polish-Belarusian border were important for the EU on two fronts.

“It represents the two border issues with which the EU has to grapple – the first, its internal borders within the Member States, and the second its external borders, between Member States and non-EU countries,” said Kane said.

“The EU wants to keep its borders within its member states wide open, but some of its borders, especially with Belarus, are much more firmly under control,” he added.

Russia supports Minsk

The Belarusian opposition leader in exile, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, for her part, called on the EU and the United Nations for a firm response.

“The Belarusian regime is worsening the border crisis – migrants are being pushed to the EU border by armed men,” she tweeted. “Migrant smuggling, violence and abuse must stop. “

The EU, US and UK have all imposed sanctions on Belarus after Lukashenko unleashed a violent crackdown on mass protests following last year’s presidential vote. All the main Belarusian opposition leaders are now in prison or have fled the country.

But the 67-year-old, who has accused Western governments of instigating protests against him in hopes of instigating a revolution, has so far resisted sanctions with the backing of the Russian ally and creditor.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday defended Minsk’s handling of the border crisis, saying Belarus was taking all necessary steps to act legally.

But human rights groups have criticized both Poland and Belarus for their treatment of migrants and refugees, facing freezing weather conditions and a lack of food and medical care.

Warsaw said at least seven people had died in the region since August, when the border crisis erupted. New deaths have also been reported on the Belarusian side of the border.