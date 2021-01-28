World
Poland: near-total abortion ban takes effect amid protests – Times of India
WARSAW: an almost total ban Abortion took effect in Poland and sparked a new round of protests across the country three months after a high court ruled that abortion of congenital fetuses was unconstitutional.
Led by women’s rights group, Women’s Strike, people took to the streets of Warsaw and other towns and villages on Thursday for the second night in a row.
“I wanted to have more children, you killed that desire,” read a banner held by a woman among protesters in Warsaw. Some Polish women have said that if they are denied the right to terminate a pregnancy with severely deformed fetuses, they would not try to have children at all.
Poland’s top human rights official denounced new restriction on what was already one of the most restrictive abortions laws in Europe, calling it a tragedy for women.
“The state wants to further limit their rights, risk their lives and condemn them to torture,” said Adam Bodnar, the human rights commissioner or ombudsperson, whose role is independent of the government. government. “This offensive is fought by civil society.”
The only remaining legal justifications for abortion in Polish law if the life or health of the woman is in danger or if a pregnancy is the result of rape or incest. To date, around 98% of all legal abortions in the country – including 1,110 in 2019 – have been performed on the basis of fetal malformations.
The abortion restriction comes against a backdrop of a wider erosion of civil liberties under right-wing populist authorities in Poland, as well as in Hungary. The erosion of democratic rights in the two countries is also spreading to other parts of former communist central Europe, presenting a challenge to the European Union and US President Joe Biden as he seeks to restore democratic standards at home and abroad.
The Polish Constitutional Court on Wednesday released a rationale for a controversial October ruling that bans abortions in cases of fetuses with birth defects, even so severe that there is no chance of survival at birth. The government then published the court’s decision in an official law journal. These stages are the formal conditions required for the new law to enter into force.
Members of the ruling party for law and justice, aligned with the a roman catholic church, had requested the new restriction. They argued that it was a way to prevent abortion of fetuses with Down syndrome, which made up a significant share of legal abortions in Poland.
Women’s rights activists see the new law as draconian.
Protesters are calling for total liberalization of the abortion law and the resignation of the government, neither of which seems likely in the short term.
In the meantime, women’s rights groups are looking for new strategies to help women. The Federation for Women and Family Planning says it will seek redress in international courts, arguing that the new law violates prohibitions on cruel treatment and torture. It also helps women who wish to get abortion pills or travel abroad for the procedure.
On Wednesday, some demonstrators covered their faces with green handkerchiefs, a symbol of the movement for the right to abortion in Argentina. The South American country recently legalized abortion, a historic change in deeply Catholic Latin America.
Amnesty International, calling the entry into force of Polish law a “terrible day for women and girls in Poland”, said the bans never prevent abortions.
“Instead, they only serve to harm the health of women by pushing abortions underground or by forcing them to travel to foreign countries to access the abortion care they need and which they want. are entitled, ”said Esther Major, Amnesty’s Senior Research Advisor.
In a decision of more than 200 pages, the Constitutional Court argued that allowing abortion in cases of birth defects is unconstitutional because the Polish constitution protects human life.
The Constitutional Court is mainly composed of persons appointed by law and justice who have ruled on a motion presented by the party lawmakers.
Led by women’s rights group, Women’s Strike, people took to the streets of Warsaw and other towns and villages on Thursday for the second night in a row.
“I wanted to have more children, you killed that desire,” read a banner held by a woman among protesters in Warsaw. Some Polish women have said that if they are denied the right to terminate a pregnancy with severely deformed fetuses, they would not try to have children at all.
Poland’s top human rights official denounced new restriction on what was already one of the most restrictive abortions laws in Europe, calling it a tragedy for women.
“The state wants to further limit their rights, risk their lives and condemn them to torture,” said Adam Bodnar, the human rights commissioner or ombudsperson, whose role is independent of the government. government. “This offensive is fought by civil society.”
The only remaining legal justifications for abortion in Polish law if the life or health of the woman is in danger or if a pregnancy is the result of rape or incest. To date, around 98% of all legal abortions in the country – including 1,110 in 2019 – have been performed on the basis of fetal malformations.
The abortion restriction comes against a backdrop of a wider erosion of civil liberties under right-wing populist authorities in Poland, as well as in Hungary. The erosion of democratic rights in the two countries is also spreading to other parts of former communist central Europe, presenting a challenge to the European Union and US President Joe Biden as he seeks to restore democratic standards at home and abroad.
The Polish Constitutional Court on Wednesday released a rationale for a controversial October ruling that bans abortions in cases of fetuses with birth defects, even so severe that there is no chance of survival at birth. The government then published the court’s decision in an official law journal. These stages are the formal conditions required for the new law to enter into force.
Members of the ruling party for law and justice, aligned with the a roman catholic church, had requested the new restriction. They argued that it was a way to prevent abortion of fetuses with Down syndrome, which made up a significant share of legal abortions in Poland.
Women’s rights activists see the new law as draconian.
Protesters are calling for total liberalization of the abortion law and the resignation of the government, neither of which seems likely in the short term.
In the meantime, women’s rights groups are looking for new strategies to help women. The Federation for Women and Family Planning says it will seek redress in international courts, arguing that the new law violates prohibitions on cruel treatment and torture. It also helps women who wish to get abortion pills or travel abroad for the procedure.
On Wednesday, some demonstrators covered their faces with green handkerchiefs, a symbol of the movement for the right to abortion in Argentina. The South American country recently legalized abortion, a historic change in deeply Catholic Latin America.
Amnesty International, calling the entry into force of Polish law a “terrible day for women and girls in Poland”, said the bans never prevent abortions.
“Instead, they only serve to harm the health of women by pushing abortions underground or by forcing them to travel to foreign countries to access the abortion care they need and which they want. are entitled, ”said Esther Major, Amnesty’s Senior Research Advisor.
In a decision of more than 200 pages, the Constitutional Court argued that allowing abortion in cases of birth defects is unconstitutional because the Polish constitution protects human life.
The Constitutional Court is mainly composed of persons appointed by law and justice who have ruled on a motion presented by the party lawmakers.
Source link