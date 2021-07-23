Poland moves closer to passing controversial property law

WARSAW, Poland (AP) – The Polish Senate on Friday approved with some amendments some hotly contested changes to property restitution rules, bringing them closer to adoption.

The proposed settlement has drawn strong criticism from Israel and Jewish organizations who say the new administrative law would prevent Jews from claiming compensation or property seized during the Holocaust and Communist times.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said the legislation “would seriously undermine our relations with Poland”.

If passed, the changes would prevent real estate ownership and other administrative decisions from being overturned after 30 years. It affects Polish, Jewish and other property. Poland says it is a response to the fraud and irregularities that have emerged in the restitution process, leading to evictions or giving real estate to property dealers.

The changes were ordered by the Constitutional Court which ruled in 2015 that the current state of administrative regulations was contrary to the supreme law of Poland.

The Polish authorities insist that restitution claims will always be possible in court, regardless of the nationality or place of residence of the claimants.

The amended bill now goes to the lower house of parliament for approval and will then require the signature of President Andrzej Duda, who spoke in favor of it.

Gideon Taylor, president of operations for the World Jewish Restitution Organization, urged the lower house to “reject the bill in its entirety.”

He said the organization encouraged Poland to “settle the issue of private property once and for all by adopting comprehensive restitution legislation.”

“As Holocaust survivors age, they deserve a measure of justice in their lifetimes,” Taylor said.

Before World War II, Poland was home to the largest Jewish community in Europe with some 3.5 million people. Most were killed in the Holocaust during the occupation of Nazi Germany and their property was confiscated. The post-war Polish Communist authorities seized these properties, as well as those of non-Jewish owners in Warsaw and other cities. The end of communism in 1989 opened the door to demands for restitution, most of which would come from Poles.

The still unresolved issue has been a constant source of bitterness and political tension between Poland and Israel.

In 2001, a bill providing for compensation for seized private property was approved by parliament, but President Aleksander Kwasniewski vetoed it. He claimed that this violates the principles of social equality and will harm Poland’s economic development, implying that claims for compensation will result in large payments. He said individual claims should be taken to court.

Poland is the only European country that has offered no compensation for private property seized by the state in its recent history. Only the remaining common Jewish properties, such as some synagogues, prayer houses and cemeteries, mostly in poor condition, have been returned where possible or compensated.

This story has been corrected to show that the Israeli minister’s first name is Yair, not Yari.