Poland illegally pushes asylum seekers back to Belarus (Amnesty)

Poland illegally pushed back a group of Afghan asylum seekers who were camping on its border with Belarus in late August, according to Amnesty International.

In a digital investigation released Thursday, the global rights group said it used satellite imagery to determine that many of the group’s 32 members, including a 15-year-old girl and four women, were in Poland on August 18, after entering the country from Belarus.

However, a day later they were back on the Belarusian side of the border.

This “may constitute evidence of illegal refoulement,” Amnesty said, as it appears to have taken place as armed Polish border guards surrounded a makeshift camp the group had set up.

Since the incident, the group has been trapped between Polish and Belarusian border guards, Amnesty said.

“Forcing the return of people who try to seek asylum without an individual assessment of their protection needs is against European and international law,” said Eve Geddie, Director of the Office for European Institutions at Amnesty International.

On August 20, the 32 Afghans applied for international protection in Poland, showing that they wanted to stay in the country, Amnesty said.

The Polish government was subsequently tasked by the European Court of Human Rights to provide the group with temporary assistance, including “food, water, clothing, medical care and, if possible, temporary shelter. “, he added.

Warsaw has so far failed to comply with the measures, according to Amnesty.

‘Say situation’

The investigation was released ahead of a meeting in Warsaw on Thursday between EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson and Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski, where they will discuss the border.

Amnesty’s findings shed new light on the situation there, which has been difficult for NGOs and media to cover as Poland has imposed a state of emergency along its border with Belarus.

The measure, which limits observers’ access to border areas, is expected to be extended for another 60 days from Thursday.

Warsaw also introduced rules allowing people intercepted in border areas to be returned to the border with Belarus.

“The dire situation facing Afghans on the border is a situation that the Polish government has created. The declaration of a “state of emergency” is illegitimate and must be lifted. The situation at the country’s borders does not constitute a public emergency according to European and international definitions, ”said Geddie.

“Refusing people who try to seek asylum without an individual assessment of their protection needs is contrary to international and European law. The introduction of new laws and measures that attempt to legalize refoulements does not change this.

Deaths

Poland and the other European Union member states, Lithuania and Latvia, have reported a sharp increase in the number of migrants and refugees from countries such as Afghanistan and Iraq trying to cross their borders since Belarus.

Warsaw and Brussels said the situation amounted to a form of hybrid warfare waged by Minsk in response to EU sanctions against the government of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Human rights groups have criticized Belarus and Poland for their treatment of migrants and refugees at the border.

There have been repeated accusations of multiple illegal push-backs by Polish border forces and the authorities’ failure to provide medical support, adequate food and shelter.

Since September 19, five people have died in the border area, including from hypothermia, Amnesty said.

Last week, the EU executive expressed concerns for those stranded at the Polish-Belarusian border and urged Warsaw to protect human lives and allow the bloc’s joint border force, Frontex, to provide a assistance in the region.