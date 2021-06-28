World
Poland hopes Israel will change its mind on WWII claims law – Times of India
WARSAW: Polandthe deputy foreign minister said on Monday he hoped that Israel would change its “approach” to a bill on The Second World War demands for restitution that the Jewish state condemned as “immoral”.
The bill, which was passed by the lower house of parliament last week, aims to provide more legal certainty to landowners against historic claims dating back to the Nazi occupation.
But critics say it could effectively prevent Jews from claiming property seized during the Holocaust.
Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski spoke after Israel’s charge d’affaires in Warsaw, Tal Ben-Ari Yaalon, was summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry to be briefed on the new law.
Jablonski said in a televised briefing after Monday’s meeting that Israeli criticism was “inappropriate” and “we hope the Israeli side’s approach will change.”
Jewish property claims were frozen during the Communist era, and unlike other countries in the region, Poland has never had a comprehensive restitution claims law since the fall of the Communist regime in 1989.
Some families who have lost their property have since sought restitution or compensation, but the process has been chaotic and long.
In some cases, there have been fraudulent requests for restitution.
The new law sets a deadline for certain legal challenges of up to 30 years.
This means that if a person bought a pre-war property in 1989 and has a specific official confirmation from that time proving their right to own it, any previous historical owner will now be excluded from contesting that right.
Jablonski said that critics in Israel “refer to the issue of the Holocaust, which this law does not address in any way. This demonstrates, I feel, a lack of knowledge of the facts.”
“This law does not target anyone,” he said.
The new law has yet to be passed by the Senate and signed by the President to enter into force.
The Israeli Embassy in Warsaw had previously said that “this immoral law will seriously affect relations between our countries.”
It “will indeed prevent the restitution of Jewish property or claims for compensation from Holocaust survivors and their descendants as well as the Jewish community that has made Poland their home for centuries. It is mind-boggling,” said the embassy.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry also summoned the Polish Ambassador to Israel, Marek Magierowski, on Sunday.
