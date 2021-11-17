Poland-Belarus migrant crisis: where does the EU stand?

Brussels, Belgium – Whenever there is a sharp increase in the number of refugees along the borders of the European Union, debates heat up in Brussels.

Despite having a common European asylum system, EU leaders are arguing over how to implement it in a unified way.

In recent months, a migration crisis has rumbled along the EU-Belarus border, where thousands of people are stranded in the cold, being denied entry into the EU.

The bloc accused Belarus of “weapon” migrants – of luring people from the Middle East to dump them at EU borders, in retaliation against targeted EU sanctions.

According to some EU officials, this episode again met with a chaotic response due to political disagreements.

“We continue to rush from one refugee crisis to another, blaming other countries for our problems and denouncing the reality. Instead, EU countries must start implementing the Common Asylum Policy in a unified way, ”Dutch Member of the European Parliament Sophie in ‘t Veld told Al Jazeera.

“What the Belarusian regime is doing is cruel. But when EU member states fail to agree on a common migration policy and try to outsource migration management, other countries can easily benefit, ”she said.

This situation worsened last week when images of thousands of people walking towards the Polish-Belarusian border, hoping to enter Poland, went viral on social media.

“This is a hybrid attack. Not a migration crisis, ”tweeted Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

Bram Frouws, head of the Mixed Migration Center (MMC) watch group, explained that such a response fuels a narrative of war.

“With von der Leyen calling it a hybrid attack, I think that’s exactly what Lukashenko was hoping for. Even though we are talking about a few refugees and migrants trying to access Europe, the language speaks of war resulting from political panic, ”he told Al Jazeera.

“The moment you start to refer to refugees and migrants as currencies of exchange and weapons of instrumentalized people, it takes away their power to act and dehumanizes people,” he said.

Sanctions to the rescue?

In an effort to stop undocumented migration from Belarus, the EU has also imposed a new list of sanctions targeting all people and entities that it says help the Lukashenko administration move people to the border.

These new sanctions come despite Lukashenko’s threats to cut off the EU’s gas supply.

While the list of sanctions targets is not yet finalized, Josep Borrell, the bloc’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, welcomed the decision.

“This reflects the determination of the European Union to oppose the instrumentalization of migrants for political ends,” he said.

EU diplomats have also drawn closer to countries that have been transitional stages for migrants and refugees bound for Minsk.

Such diplomatic lobbying has proved fruitful; Turkish authorities have banned Iraqi, Syrian and Yemeni citizens from boarding flights to Belarus. Iraqi airlines and Syrian company Cham Wings Airlines have also suspended flights to the country. The UAE has also restricted flights to Belarus.

“This is the moment when Europe has somehow our friends. We are very happy to see that we have a lot of them, ”Margaritis Schinas, vice-president of the European Commission, told reporters in Lebanon.

The three EU countries around Belarus – Lithuania, Latvia and Poland – have fortified their borders by increasing the presence of guards and announcing their intention to build a wall.

Speaking to reporters ahead of a recent meeting of EU foreign ministers, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis suggested making Minsk airport a “no-fly zone” and urged the repatriation of people.

The Iraqi government’s first repatriation is expected to leave Belarus on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Polish border guards began to use tear gas and water cannons against people to deter them from entering.

“It’s shocking that the EU is showing solidarity with Poland as the country lets a humanitarian crisis unfold,” Philippe Dam, Human Rights Watch’s advocacy director for Europe and Central Asia. “These people have been manipulated into this scheme. The EU should ask itself how to help them and not just how to respond to Belarus. “

Human rights and migration experts have drawn comparisons between the current situation and the European refugee crisis of 2015.

“In 2015, it was the first time that refugee policy was discussed at national level in Poland. Right-wing groups have started to fuel anti-immigrant sentiment by branding migrants as terrorists who would destabilize Poland and the EU, ”Warsaw-based human rights lawyer Marta Gorczynska told Al Jazeera. “But people who are afraid of refugees often don’t know anything about them.

She explained how locals were prevented from helping people along the Polish-Belarusian border.

“Many of the people living in this border area are elderly and lived through WWII. They know what it’s like to be a refugee. They initially kept their doors open to help people stranded in the forest, but Polish border guards ordered them not to do so, ”Gorczynska said.

This crisis is also unfolding against a backdrop of tension as Poland clashes with the EU over the rule of EU law.

Warsaw is playing a dangerous game, according to MEP in ‘t Veld.

“It’s interesting that Poland, which has been one of the strongest opponents of the EU’s common asylum system, is now asking the EU to help fund a border wall,” he said. she declared.

“We are talking about a few thousand migrants. A wall is not the solution. It is time for EU countries to speak with one voice on migration. Nationalist dialogues push the Union to the brink of the abyss.

The path to follow

As political tensions simmer, refugees continue to bear the brunt.

An EU spokesperson said the bloc is coordinating with the United Nations to provide immediate humanitarian aid and assist in the safe return of people to their countries of origin.

But Gorczynska called on the EU to stop push-backs to Belarus and instead develop safe and legal channels to allow migration.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel also held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Lukashenko’s main ally, to defuse the situation.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, EU Foreign Chief Borrell said: “I don’t think Lukashenko can do what he is doing without strong support from Russia.”

The Kremlin has denied any involvement and has encouraged the opening of lines of communication directly with Belarus.

Bram Frouws from MMC said: “The dialogue is always good with Putin, Lukashenko and also with the countries of origin from which the migrants to Minsk come. But a wall and militarization is never the right approach. This only worsens the situation and gives the impression that the EU is very weak. “