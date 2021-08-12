World
PoK polls acted as ‘super-spreading event’, senior official says as Pakistan struggles to contain Covid – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani coronavirus response chief said on Thursday that the recent parliamentary elections held in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) acted as a “super-diffusion event” of the pandemic as the country struggled to contain the fourth wave of Covid-19.
Pakistan has recorded 102 deaths from Covid in the past 24 hours, the highest since May 20, bringing the nationwide death toll to 24,187, while the tally of confirmed cases reached 1,085,294 with 4,934 new infections recorded overnight, Ministry of Health noted.
Minister of Planning Assad Oumar, who also runs the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC), blamed the July 25 elections to the PoK for the peak in the spread of the virus.
The NCOC is the primary body governing the policies and implementation of Pakistan’s national Covid-19 effort.
Umar said in a tweet that he recommended that the PoK elections be “postponed for a few months and that a special vaccination campaign be organized before the elections.” However, “it was not agreed”.
“The elections (in Pok) acted like a super-broadcast event,” he said.
India had rejected the PoK elections won by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, claiming that the “cosmetic exercise” was nothing more than Pakistan’s attempt to “camouflage his illegal occupation” and that he had lodged a strong protest on this subject.
Since the election, Umar said, the positivity of the PoK has been between 25 and 30 percent.
Pakistan’s current positivity rate, according to the Ministry of Health, is 8.31 percent, the highest in the fourth wave, which hit the country last month.
The virus is spreading rapidly, despite an increase in the vaccination campaign, the ministry said.
More than 40.6 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while more than 11.4 million have been fully immunized, the statement said.
As the elections approach, the NCOC reportedly wrote a letter to the chief electoral commissioner of PoK, stating that due to the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, the polls should be delayed as large political rallies could lead to the spread of the virus in the state.
However, the proposal was not accepted, as the two main opposition parties in the center – the Muslim League of Pakistan-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistani People’s Party (PPP) – had opposed the idea of postponing the elections, claiming that the Constitution did not provide for such a provision, the Dawn the newspaper reported.
