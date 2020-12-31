Poisoner, Hacker, Meddler, Spy: How Russian agents escaped in 2020

Alexey Druzhinin / Sputnik / AFP via Getty

By Jeff stein and Patricia ravalgi

If Russian intelligence were a baseball team, they’d be the Houston Astro – good, powerful, even deadly, but cheaters who broke the rules in a game already known to fold them. And they pretty much got away with it.

“I like this analogy,” says Marc Polymeropoulos, a former senior CIA clandestine operations official. “I would add that the Houston players were never really penalized either, right? They lost their manager and their general manager, but the players came out without scot. Seems familiar? “

Whatever the analogy, Russian spies have taken to the field like battered athletes in 2020, scoring big smart spy victories in the West, but also stumbling upon themselves with awkward murder plots that still have blackened their names in the competitive field of international relations. You would think the manager would be fired with such a record, but then again, this team is led by Vladimir Putin. He does not care.

“What surprises me is Putin’s willingness to risk being mistaken for such tiny fry,” says John Sipher, who knows a thing or two about Russians, after being head of the CIA in Moscow. All of these targets posed “no real threat to Putin.”

Opposition figure Alexei Navalny, he noted, “gets around 3% support” across Russia, but last August the FSB, Moscow’s internal security body, tried to poison him to death with the nerve agent Novichok.

It’s a model: Two years ago the GRU, Russia’s rogue military intelligence agency, sent death squads to liquidate a renegade agent long ago, Serge Skripal, with Novichok. (He almost killed him.) In February, Bulgarian authorities accused three Russian agents in absentia of attempting to poison an arms dealer in Sofia and two associates in 2015. Last year Moscow used older methods to eliminate a Chechen separatist fighter in Germany—a ball in the head in a Berlin street.

It’s Murder Inc. with guns and poison – no capes, no daggers, thank you very much.

Douglas London, another retired senior CIA official, says successes “serve a purpose, and there is little cost.”

“He likes the macho image,” he adds. “It’s just old school Russian.”

“It’s over the line, but he paid no price for nothing,” Sipher said. SpyTalk.

Well, let’s say that’s a price Putin can live with: a slutty slap in the face from the governments he has offended, in the form of expulsions and sanctions. A SpyTalk opinion – inspired by Rob lee, a doctoral student at Kings College London – found that 14 Russian spies were publicly expelled from seven countries in 2020, most of them for spying, a few for political interference. In a Hollywood-quality farce, two Russian “diplomats” excluded of Prague this year after being discovered for spreading a false story in local media that another Russian – a rival to their embassy, ​​as it turned out – was plotting to poison Czech officials. In a comedic climax, Moscow reacted with great suspicion to the PNGs. In neighboring Slovakia, three Russians were deported in retaliation to Moscow, which had obtained false Slovak visas to enter Germany for the Berlin assassination.

The same is true of other places where Moscow agents have apparently been caught in the act of espionage or political intrigue.

Last week in Colombia, for example, two suspected Russian intelligence officers were expelled for collecting intelligence on “the energy industry and mineral commodities” and for “trying to recruit sources in the city of Cali”.

A week earlier, Bulgaria had given a Russian diplomat 72 hours to leave the country “after prosecutors alleged he had been involved in espionage since 2017”, according to Reuters, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On December 10, the Netherlands expelled “two suspected Russian diplomats” for targeting their “high-tech sector with a large network of sources”, according to the report. BBC. The expelled Russians, he said, were accredited diplomats working from the Russian Embassy in The Hague.

Likewise in August, Norway expelled Russian diplomat»Involved in spying on an Oslo-based consultancy in shipbuilding, renewables, and the oil and gas industry. A week later, Austria excluded a Russian “diplomat” who was allegedly involved for years in economic espionage at a tech company, aided by an Austrian citizen. Russia responded in kind.

Moscow has interfered more seriously in Guyana, on the northern continent of South America, according to a report in March from its capital. “A Russian, a Russian-American and a Libyan were expelled for attempting to ‘interfere in the electoral process at the request’ of an opposition party, via a ‘conspiracy to exploit the computer system of the Guyana Election Commission ”.

Ukraine, on the other hand, did not just start Russian agents. In virtual war with Moscow since its invasion and annexation of Crimea in 2014, Ukraine this week “closed four intelligence networks and arrested eleven Russian secret service agents, three of whom were involved in attempted sabotage and terrorist attacks against critical infrastructure. , “ Kiev announced. “Another FSB agent was detained in the Luhansk region. He tried to hand over to the foreign party the secret documentation on the Neptun missile system developed by the Ukrainian defense industry, ”he added. Other counter-espionage investigations are underway.

Ukrainian agents of Russia, meanwhile, continued to meddle in American politics, particularly the campaign by Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani to smear Joe Biden’s son Hunter. In September the The Treasury Department said it would sanction Ukrainian Andriy Derkach, a pro-Russian member of the Ukrainian parliament, for conspiring with Giuliani to fabricate charges against Hunter Biden. “Derkach … has been an active Russian agent for more than a decade, maintaining close ties to Russian intelligence,” the Treasury found. Giuliani is would have been investigated in Manhattan for “potentially illegal earnings from his work with” Soviet American businessmen Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman “in a Ukrainian natural gas company”.

Washington had little recourse but sanctions, or indictments in absentia, against Russian agents in the Hunter Biden affair and other even more serious attacks on the United States in 2020, as all perpetrators were beyond the reach of American law enforcement agencies.

In October, for example, the United States billed six current and former members of the Russian military intelligence agency “for carrying out some of the world’s most destructive hacking attacks from 2015 to 2019, including destroying Ukraine’s electricity grid and causing nearly $ 1 billion in damage to three American companies ”. All accused are outside the United States

Likewise, US officials are still sorting through legal options to deal with recent findings. massive russian intrusion in the computer systems of several federal agencies, including the ministries of Defense, Treasury, Homeland Security, Agriculture and Commerce. “While US officials believe that an entity linked to Russia or Russian individuals are responsible for the attacks, they have not yet finalized their designation of responsible actors,” a senior administration official told CNN.

From the Russian Embassy came more outrage: “Another unsubstantiated attempt by the US media to blame Russia for hacker attacks on US government bodies.”

Two years ago, in reaction to the Skripal poisoning, the United States and 28 other countries banged over 150 Russian officials of their coasts. Washington alone expelled 60 Russians, including 12 intelligence officers from the Moscow mission to the UN headquarters in New York, and closed the Russian consulate in Seattle.

In 2020, Putin appeared a little more cautious about foreign assassinations. Or maybe it was just a coincidence, a lack of timely goals.

The Russian strongman shows no signs of changing course. On the contrary: he promoted his intelligence services. Starting in 2020 last January, its SVR leader organized an unprecedented ceremony for honor several agents who had served with distinction around the world.

Putin has good reason to puff his chest, say former senior CIA officials with a long history of battling central Moscow: Trump has not made Russia pay a substantial price for his excesses.

“It’s not that the Russians are that good, but over the past four years the political climate has prevented the US intelligence community from leveraging its capabilities and advantages, with the White House providing the Kremlin with cover. superior against the consequences, ”London, who recently retired after a 34-year career in the CIA’s Underground Services Division, said SpyTalk.

“There are no rules when it comes to espionage, even though it is an internationally recognized standard,” says Dan Hoffman, who in addition to running the CIA station in Moscow has led spy campaigns in large-scale against Russia in Europe and elsewhere. “Putin doesn’t respect any rules, just the maximum he can get away with.”

“He’s either just a KGB thug or he’s really more scared than we think. Sipher adds. “I tend to think he just continues to see the world as a Soviet Chekist and that’s what they do.

