Point of view: French President Macron does not get the impact of colonialism on Algeria

French President Emmanuel Macron first visited Algeria as head of state in December 2017

In our series of letters from African journalists, the Algerian-Canadian journalist Maher Mezahi reviews recent measures taken by France to re-establish relations with its former Algerian colony, in particular with regard to the bitter war of independence.

Does French President Emmanuel Macron Really Understand the Legacy of Colonialism?

I ask after his recent admission – after 60 years of official denial – that the French army tortured and murdered the Algerian nationalist hero Ali Boumendjel.

This recognition is part of a series of measures aimed at reconciling France and Algeria after more than a century of colonization which ended in 1962, following an eight-year war.

The reaction to Mr Macron’s statement here in Algeria has been lukewarm.

This may be due to the mixed messages he sent about the impact of the past.

Ali Boumendjel (R), seen here with his wife, was tortured and killed by French soldiers in 1957

The first time most Algerians heard of Mr. Macron was during his visit to the country in February 2017 while running for president.

In an interview, he went further than any French president has ever done and called colonization a “crime against humanity”.

The courage of his words surprised most Algerians. And they had ramifications for the political struggle with the right-wing candidate, Marine Le Pen

For the first time in my life, I felt that there was the possibility that a French president would sincerely examine Franco-Algerian history, thus opening a new stage for relations between the two countries.

Yet since he became president, Mr. Macron has blown hot and cold on the question of Algeria.

The French in Algeria – key dates

1830: France occupies Algiers

1848: After uprising led by rebel leader Abd-el-Kader, Paris declares Algeria integral to France

1940: France falls to Germany in WWII

1942: Allied landings in Algeria

[1945:[1945:Allied forces defeat Germany. Thousands of people killed during independence protests in Sétif

1954-62: Algerian War

1962: Algeria becomes an independent state

The confession of Boumendjel’s death elicited little reaction here because, as historians and intellectuals wrote, it seemed futile to mention some victims and forget countless others.

We went so far as to say that it was a “Franco-French” file, indicating that Mr. Macron’s statement was not a revelation for the Algerians.

In addition, his office said no official apology was in the works.

Less than a year after visiting Algeria as a candidate, Mr Macron returned as president.

Supported by a delegation of politicians, historians and a big security detail, the charismatic leader strolled through downtown Algiers.

“Despite his apparent progressive policies towards Algeria, Mr Macron did not quite understand the problem he was trying to tackle” “, Source: Maher Mezahi, Description of source: Journalist, Image: Maher Mezahi

He shook hands and took selfies with spectators before being approached by a young man who said: “France has to come to terms with its colonial past in Algeria”.

After a quick exchange, Mr. Macron replied: “But you have never known colonization!

“Why are you bothering me with this? Your generation has to look to the future.”

After hearing these brief sentences, I quickly realized that despite his apparent progressive policies towards Algeria, Mr Macron did not fully understand the problem he was trying to solve.

In several West African countries, he repeated the same sentiment.

“Three quarters of your country has never known colonization,” he said in Côte d’Ivoire.

Mr Macron told people in Ivory Coast in 2019 that most of them had not experienced colonialism

In Burkina Faso, he told students that neither he nor they were from a generation that had experienced colonization.

Such observations can only be made by someone who has not lived in a postcolonial state.

Every Algerian is directly linked to the trauma caused by French colonization.

Our schools, streets and stadiums are named after famous revolutionary figures and dates.

Our architecture, our food and our language are all heavily influenced by the 132-year-old presence of a million European citizens.

I do not come from a revolutionary family, yet my grandfather’s brother was one of the thousands of Algerian victims of the Morice Line – a minefield laid by the French along the eastern border of Algeria. .

As a boy growing up in Tebessa, he fiddled with a trap that exploded in his face.

I think of him every time I call my dad, who is named after him.

The French government did not officially share the maps of the minefields it developed across Algeria’s eastern border until 2007.

France carried out a series of nuclear tests in the Algerian desert in the 1960s

Throughout the 1960s, the French army tested 17 atomic bombs in the Algerian Sahara.

Tens of thousands of local residents suffered as a result, either from birth defects or various cancers.

The French government has not yet handed over the maps revealing the location of the nuclear waste.

Historian Alastair Horne’s description of the Algerian War of Independence has always seemed to me the most relevant.

In the preface to A Savage War of Peace, Horne wrote: “Above all, the war was marked by an unholy marriage of revolutionary terror and state torture.”

If the war itself was an unholy union, what can be said about her divorce?

Most of us young Algerians do not hold our breath for official apologies or reparations.

We are simply asking Mr. Macron’s government to drop its condescension and speak the truth about the crimes committed in Algeria and across the continent.

A few weeks ago, it was reported that strong winds carrying radioactive dust left by French nuclear tests in the Sahara Desert blew across the Mediterranean, contaminating the French atmosphere.

For me, it was the natural way to remind Mr. Macron that the impact of colonial crimes is not contained in the history books.

