Point of view: Algerian blame games reveal deep political crisis

Mass protests have returned to Algeria this year to demand political changes

If the official name of a state includes the words “democratic” and “popular”, it is probably neither.

Take the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, also known as North Korea, which is a one-party totalitarian state.

Then there is Algeria, whose official name is remarkably similar to that of North Korea – the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria.

Although not in the same league as in Pyongyang, ask any of the thousands of people who have taken to the streets in Algeria since 2019 and they will agree that their regime is neither democratic nor popular.

They would say their country has been ruled by a clique for decades, with the military holding the reins of power behind a civilian facade and using the country’s oil wealth to line their pockets.

Moreover, the demonstrators regard the successive legislative and presidential elections as a sham to confer legitimacy on a regime that has no other.

Another telltale sign of a “people’s democratic republic” is that in times of national crisis, the government’s first reaction is to blame foreigners or “fifth columns”.

When Algeria was struck last month by a wave of forest fires that devastated thousands of acres of trees and green pastures and killed at least 90 people, including around 30 soldiers who had been deployed to putting out the fires, the government’s first response was to point the finger at the arsonists and swear to hunt them down.

He did not provide any evidence. Not a word has been said about climate change or the fact that similar fires are raging in the Mediterranean.

The fires raged amid a heat wave, no rain and relentless gusts of wind

The response was similar when heartbreaking details emerged of the lynching and burning of the body of Djamel Ben Ismail, 37, who had traveled to Kabylia to help fellow Algerians put out the fires.

The incident was captured on cell phones and widely shared on social media. Algerians were shocked by the savagery of the perpetrators.

Embarrassing for the government, it took place under the watchful eye of the police, who did little to stop the assault.

The government defended the police, saying they were attacked by a violent mob, who snatched Mr. Ismail from a police van.

Authorities rounded up dozens of people – the latest tally is around 80 – and accused them of involvement.

Characteristically, they marched on state television in handcuffs while making a confession which, conveniently for the regime, involved a local political organization that the government recently designated as a terrorist group.

The organization, known by the acronym MAK, is campaigning for the independence of Kabylia, a predominantly Berber region in northern Algeria, which has been the most affected by the fires.

The region is also the birthplace of the Hirak – the movement whose protests led to the end of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s two-decade reign in 2019.

The Hirak has never ceased to frighten the former allies of Bouteflika who succeeded him.

Murder mystery

Also typical of the “democratic people’s republic” is that people rarely trust what the state media say.

As a result, speculation was rife as to who was really behind Mr. Ismail’s brutal dismemberment.

Djamel Ben Ismail had gone to help put out the fires when he was killed

He was an Arab, the killers were young Berbers.

A popular account on social media and among exiled Algerian dissidents said the murder must therefore be an attempt by the “deep state” – a reference to the secret service – to spark ethnic strife and deflect public anger from state failures. .

Some have questioned whether Mr. Ismail was not a pawn in a larger power game to destabilize Kabylia and thus justify a crackdown on opponents of the regime.

The government has now announced that it will compensate all those who have suffered from the forest fires.

On the issue of Mr Ismail’s murder, police said his cell phone was found with “shocking facts about the real reasons for his murder”.

However, these revelations would not be disclosed due to the ongoing investigation.

“Morocco scapegoat”

After facing the “internal threat”, the regime moved up a gear by announcing that immediate neighbor and former regional rival, Morocco had been found guilty of fomenting unrest for Algeria.

He cut diplomatic relations with Rabat and announced that he would no longer supply Morocco with Algerian gas, estimated at 800 million cubic meters per year.

Morocco rejected the Algerian claims and expressed hope that diplomatic relations could be restored soon.

He has yet to comment on the likely impact of the decision on his national energy needs.

Critics were quick to point out that naming Morocco as a scapegoat and national opposition groups is an old tactic to distract from the regime’s spectacular failure to deal with domestic issues such as forest fires, the Covid-19 pandemic and lack of jobs.

Last month, as infections peaked amid a severe shortage of oxygen for critically ill patients, the government issued guidelines to the media to play down “the bad news.”

It was straight out of the manual of totalitarian states – blaming the media for the regime’s failures.

Yet, paradoxically, the pandemic gave the regime a respite from the protests organized by the Hirak. It was a perfect public health pretext to ban rallies and demonstrations.

But after a lull, the demonstrators were back in the streets of Kherrata in Kabylia earlier this year to mark the second anniversary of Hirak.

Anger against the military

They want a complete dismantling of the old order and reject what they see as a rearrangement of the deckchairs.

This is how they see President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, an insider elected in 2019.

Many young people in Algeria have shown that they are eager to change

Their slogan is: “All must resign” – and they have the army in sight.

They pointed the finger at the head of the army, General Saïd Chengriha, considering him to be the de facto president.

Their anger is rooted in the failure of the post-independence state to provide a decent standard of living and political freedoms.

It is a regime that has built its legitimacy on the anti-colonial narrative, not very relevant today in a predominantly young society, most of which were born after independence from France in 1962.

The question now is whether a renewed Hirak can achieve what has so far escaped other protest movements in much of North Africa and the Middle East – freedom and the rule of law. .

